Gossip: Nkunku to Chelsea confirmed, Osimhen to Manchester City

Chelsea have made their first signing of the summer while Manchester City have joined the race for Osimhen

Thomas Nkunku will join Chelsea from RB Leipzig this summer after signing a contract with the Blues in December (Fabrizio Romano).

Real Madrid are pushing ahead in their plans to sign England youngster Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund this summer. (AS)

Eden Hazard will stay at Real Madrid next season despite reports linking him with a move away from the club this summer (RTC via Fabrizio Romano).

Benjamin Pavard is set to stay at Bayern Munich beyond this summer, with a contract extension looming. (AZ via GGFN)

Manchester United have identified Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen as an alternative to their priority target Harry Kane. (ESPN)

Tottenham are actively pursuing Emiliano Martinez as a replacement for Hugo Lloris this summer (Goal).

Brazil star Neymar is not looking to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer despite rumours linking him with a move away. (Athletic).

Toni Kroos will continue his adventure with Real Madrid beyond this season. (Mundo Deportivo).

Arsenal’s Premier League rivals are monitoring the situation of Gunners’ 15-year-old youngster Ethan Nwanieri (Telegraph).

Manchester City, PSG and Bayern Munich have all joined the race to sign Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen. (Plettigoal).

New Nigeria star Gift Orban revealed his dream to play in the Premier League (Gent website via Pulse Sports).

Manchester United are interested in Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries and are ready to make a move for him this summer. (Football Insider)

