New Nigeria star Gift Orban reveals Premier League dream after making Gent history

Gift Orban made history on Sunday night after scoring four times for Gent in their win over Zulte-Waregem.

New Nigeria star on the block Gift Orban has expressed his wish to play in the Premier League but admits he still has a long way to go.

Orban revealed this after making history for Gent in their 6-2 win over Zulte-Waregem on Sunday afternoon.

Orban's fast start to life in Belgium

The 20-year-old scored four times in the rout to continue his brilliant run of form for the Belgian club this season.

Orban has scored seven league goals in five games for Gent Orban celebrates one of his goals for Gent

Orban scored Genk’s last four goals after Julien de Sart and Alessio Castro-Montes had put Gent two up.

The four goals took Orban’s tally in the Belgian league this season to seven goals in five games, having joined the club from Stabaek in January.

Orban reveals what he needs for Premier League move

Following the game, Orban expressed his delight with his performance but admits he cannot rest on his laurels if he wants to achieve his dream of playing in the Premier League.

The Super Eagles prospect insists he needs to raise his level if he wants to play in the biggest league in the world.

Gift Orban grabs the match ball after scoring four goals against Zulte Gift Orban grabs the match ball after scoring four goals against Zulte

“It is indeed the first time in my professional career. I had never even made a hat-trick before, but it doesn't mean much to me in the end,” Orban told Gent website after the game.

One, two, three, four: it all seems so easy for the Nigerian. "Left or right, I don't care." However, both feet are still firmly on the ground. “Especially the victory is very important.”

“My level has to be even higher if I ever want to play in the Premier League. There is still a lot of work to be done,” Orban added.

Orban is right in his assertion as he just joined Gent in January. The Nigerian striker will likely stay at the club for a few years.

However, if he continues to impress in front of goal as he is doing right now, he may get his Premier League move sooner than later.

Orban and Gent will return to action on Wednesday when they take on Istanbul Basaksehir in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

