More headache for Peseiro as Gift Orban scores four goals for Gent

Nigerian striker Gift Orban scores four in Gent's 6-2 victory over Zulte Waregem.
Nigerian sensation Gift Orban scored four times in an eight-goal affair, helping Gent beat SV Zulte Waregem 6-2.
De Buffalo's went away to Zulte Waregem's Elindus Arena and were inspired by their relatively new star, Orban, whose four goals ensured they went away with all three points.
How it happened
The start of proceedings was end-to-end, but Gent were ruthless and were 2-0 up before half-time thanks to a quick-fire double that came in the 37th and 41st minute, off Julien De Sart and Alessio Castro-Montes.
The hosts came out charging in the second-half and pulled one back in the 52nd minute of the game when Nicolas Rommens found Timothy Derijk.
The first goal for the Nigerian came in Orban's usual shoot-first policy, where he pounced onto a loose ball in the box and immediately released a thunderous shot with his left foot.
Zulte pulled one back to make it 3-2 before Orban grabbed his brace for the day. The striker stood over a free-kick on the right-hand channel and played it brilliantly past Sammy Bosut.
He got his hat-trick in the 75th minute of the game, completing a well-worked team move by tapping in a square ball by Malick Fofana.
His strike for his poker was similar to that of his first goal; this time with his right foot, he ran into a loose ball around the edge of the box and with little to no backlift fired into the bottom right corner.
The win helped Gent climb up to 5th place, while Zulte continued to lie in relegation waters.
The Gift that keeps giving
Gift is proving to be an amazing signing for Gent, as he continues to find the back of the net following his impressive brace on his debut.
He scored the goal that kept them alive in the conference league before they went on to win on penalty shootouts.
His poker today takes his season tally for Gent to nine goals in only eight appearances, seven goals in the Pro League, and two in the UEFA Europa Conference League.
