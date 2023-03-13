Ladan Bosso reveals Flying Eagles' new target ahead of FIFA U-20 World Cup

Nigeria finished in third place in Egypt, after defeating Tunisia 4-0 in the third-place match on Friday.

Flying Eagles head coach Ladan Bosso has stated following the completion of the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations that his side are setting a fresh target.

Nigeria finished in third place in Egypt, after defeating Tunisia 4-0 in the third-place match on Friday.

Saturday's final at the Cairo International Stadium saw Senegal defeat The Gambia 1-0 to win their maiden U-20 title.

All four of Senegal, Gambia, Nigeria and Tunisia will later in May, proceed to Indonesia to represent Africa at the 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup.

New target for Flying Eagles - Ladan Bosso

Speaking upon the team's return to Nigeria, Bosso assured that the Flying Eagles were going to do well when they head to the Asian nation in May.

"After the victory in Niamey, our target was doing well at the AFCON in order to earn a FIFA World Cup ticket," the U-20 coach said at Flying Eagles' welcome party in Abuja on Monday.

The Flying Eagles won their first medal at the U-20 AFCON since 2015

"Now, just as I told the Nigeria Ambassador to Egypt in Cairo on Saturday, our fresh target is doing very well at the FIFA World Cup."

Nigeria's Sports Minister challenge Flying Eagles

Nigeria will head to Indonesia in May on the back of two final finishes in 1989, and 2005. Defeats in the final of the U-20 World Cup to Portugal, and Argentina respectively, mean that to date, Ghana remains the only African side to win the Youth tournament.

Sunday Dare with members of the Flying Eagles upon return from U-20 AFCON

Charging the Flying Eagles on Monday, Nigeria's Sports Minister Sunday Dare stated that the Flying Eagles were capable of making history.

"I understand Ghana is the only African country that has won the FIFA U20 World Cup. If Ghana can win it, why not Nigeria?" Dare said.

The 2023 edition of the U-20 World will begin on May 20 and run through June 11.

Related content