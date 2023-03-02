U-20 AFCON: Nigeria's Ladan Bosso draws inspiration from Lionel Messi, Argentina

The Flying Eagles boss is in a bullish mood and believes his team can emulate Argentina's path to World Cup glory to lift the U-20 AFCON title in Egypt.
Nigeria's U-20 manager, Ladan Bosso has drawn inspiration from Argetina as he looks to lead the country to glory in the U-20 AFCON.
Bosso told Pulse Sports Nigeria in an exclusive interview that the Flying Eagles can emulate Argentina's road to the World Cup title in Qatar by lifting the U-20 crown in Egypt.
He said this moments after his team became the second side to reach the semifinal in the competition on Thursday.
Flying Eagles can lift the title like Argentina
Nigeria overcame a shaky start to seal a place in the last four after a hard-fought 1-0 win over a gallant Ugandan side on Thursday night in Alexandria.
An Ibrahim Juma own goal proved decisive as the Flying Eagles out behind them the loss in their tournament opener against Senegal to seal a ticket to the World Cup and semifinal.
Speaking after the game, coach of the side, Bosso, noted that he had always believed that his team will go far using Lionel Messi and
Argentina inspires Bosso
It will be recalled that a Messi-led Argentina overcame a shock defeat in their first game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be crowned World Champions for the first time since 1986.
According to Bosso, the Argentina team led by Messi has been his side's reference point following the defeat to Senegal.
"I have said it earlier before after losing to Senegal i believe that i have boys that can bounce back and win the trophy at the end of the day," Bosso told Pulse Sports Nigeria.
"I gave a reference point with what happened in Qatar - Argentina at the end of the day won the world cup, right? Before that, what happened," he quizzed further.
"Their first match, Saudi Arabia beat them in the first match, but the sat down, idenfitied their mistakes, worked on them and went back to win the trophy. So, i believe that is what i am foreseeing with Nigeria," he added.
