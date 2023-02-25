Graham Potter admits to receiving death threats as Chelsea struggles continue

Chelsea's Graham Potter says he received emails from fans threatening his life
Chelsea manager Graham Potter has revealed that he received death threats through emails from fans who are dissatisfied with the current state of the club.
Graham Potter reveals threats to his life
Ahead of Chelsea’s London derby against Tottenham, Potter told SkySports that he and his family have been victims of vile abuse and threats as a result of Chelsea’s poor form on the pitch.
"As much as I've had support, I've had some not very nice emails that have come through that want me to die and want my kids to die, so obviously that's not pleasant to receive,” he said.
Potter, however, said he is not too worried about the abuse and threats he has received and sees them as just part of the job of being a manager at the top level overseeing a poor run of form at the club.
"You just have to put it aside, and thankfully it's an isolated incident and it could come from anywhere. It's just one of those things.” Potter added.
Chelsea’s struggles under Potter
Potter has endured a tough spell as Chelsea's manager since taking over from Thomas Tuchel in September 2022 and has overseen a period of poor form for the club.
Chelsea find themselves 10th in the Premier League after a run of only two wins in their last 10 league matches, with four losses in that period as well.
Chelsea’s two recent wins in the Premier League also represent their only wins in the last 15 matches in all competitions.
This poor form has seen Chelsea knocked out of the FA Cup and the EFL Cup, and it also leaves them with an uphill task in the UEFA Champions League after losing their round of 16 first leg 1-0 to Borussia Dortmund.
Potter has been in for a lot of criticism but has also said that he is not at fault for Chelsea’s recent form, even though he is actively trying to find solutions for the Blues’ problems.
