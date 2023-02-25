Mason Greenwood and accuser Harriet Robson expecting a baby together

Greenwood and Robson are expecting a baby just weeks after the Manchester United forward had charges of sexual assault against him dropped

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is said to be expecting a child with his girlfriend Harriet Robson, who accused him of sexual assault in January 2022.

Greenwood remains suspended by Manchester United after being accused of attempted rape, assault, and coercive behaviour in January last year, but he has some things to celebrate as he has received news that he is set to become a father just weeks after having all charges against him dropped.

Eyebrows have been raised at the announcement of a baby on the way since it was Robson that accused Greenwood of sexual and physical abuse and it now appears that even during the investigations into Robson’s claims, the couple still continued dating.

The Sun reports that Greenwood and Robson are expecting a baby together, his family is aware of the incoming addition, and the couple is looking forward to becoming parents.

Greenwood still a Manchester United outcast for now

Greenwood who was acquitted of all charges after The Crown’s prosecution deemed the case impossible to try following the withdrawal of key witnesses, anticipates both becoming a father for the first time and also being reinstated to the Manchester United team.

Mason Greenwood is still suspended by Manchester United

The English forward is yet to play for Manchester United since his arrest last year, despite being cleared of all charges, as the Red Devils are keen on carrying out their own investigations and determining with stakeholders whether Greenwood representing the club is in their best interest.

Greenwood still has a contract running with the club until 2025 and still receives wages of up to £75,000-a-week, however, the club remains undecided about the 21-year-old’s future.

