Preview: Bayern Munich take on Union Berlin in top of the table clash

The German champions take on Urs Fischer’s men in a match crucial to the Bundesliga title race.

Gameweek 22 is upon us, and it is one of the most important weeks in the Bundesliga 2022/2023 season as Bayern Munich take on Union Berlin in a top-of-the-table clash.

Both teams are currently level on points after they dropped points last weekend. Bayern lost to Borussia Monchengladbach while Union were held at home by Schalke 04.

It promises to be an exciting encounter between the two at Allianz Arena as they battle for the top spot.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund will keep an eye on the proceedings after they dragged themselves back into the title race following a 4-1 win over Hertha Berlin last week.

Freiburg are also in the mix as they host Bayer Leverkusen. This weekend has some exciting match-ups, so let us get right down to it.

Mainz vs Borussia Monchengladbach

Gameweek 22 kicks off with Mainz’s clash against Borussia Monchengladbach at MEWA Arena on Friday night.

Both teams come into the game on the back of a good result. Mainz secured a stunning 3-2 win over Bayer Leverkusen at Bayer Arena last week while Monchengladbach recorded another upset as they beat Bayern Munich 3-2 at Borussia-Park.

Borussia Monchengladbach go into the game after beating Bayern Munich

There is nothing to separate both teams as they are both levelled on 29 points, nine points behind Eintracht Frankfurt in sixth place.

However, history favours Monchengladbach as they are unbeaten in their last seven away games against Mainz in all competitions.

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund

This match is important to both teams for different reasons. Dortmund can go top of the table with a win while Hoffenheim needs the three points to potentially stay above the relegation zone,

Dortmund are currently level on points with Bayern and Union, but they can pull away from their rivals ahead of their meeting on Sunday.

Borussia Dortmund can go top with a win

The Black and Yellow have been in superb form since the turn of the year. Edin Terzić’s men are yet to lose or draw a game in all competitions this year and will be seeking their seventh consecutive win in the league this year when they take on Hoffenheim.

Meanwhile, Hoffenheim are yet to win this year, with just one point from their last five games in the league.

The Blues' last win in the league came on October 14, losing eight of their last nine games in the league.

It does not look like it will get better against Dortmund, as they have lost their last three matches against the Black and Yellow.

RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Leipzig secured an impressive draw against Manchester City in the Champions League midweek, which should give them confidence going into their clash against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Leipzig have fallen off in the title race and outside the top four, but they can drag themselves back in with a win over Frankfurt.

The Red Bulls are only four points behind the top free and one point behind Freiburg in fourth place. Leipzig go into this match in good form with just one defeat in their last 14 league matches.

Leipzig held City to a 1-1 draw against Manchester City

Frankfurt are not doing badly, either, with just one loss in their last seven games in the league. The current Europa League champions can overtake their hosts on the table with a win in the clash.

However, history does not favour them as they have not beaten Leipzig at home in their last six matches in all competitions.

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin

Following the matches on Saturday, Bayern’s clash against Union will take the centre stage, even though there are other games too.

The clash is seen as the battle between David and Goliath. Union have been punching above their weight again this season as they are toe-to-toe with Bayern in the title race.

The Iron Ones missed the chance to go top last weekend as they were held to a goalless draw by bottom-placed Schalke 04.

The result was disappointing as Bayern had dropped points in their clash against Monchengladbach.

However, they have another opportunity on Sunday in a match where their title credentials will be truly tested.

Bayern Munich will be looking to bounce back against Union Berlin

Bayern are German royalty and have won the last ten Bundesliga titles. Regardless of what happens on Sunday, Julian Nagelsmann’s men will still be the favourite for the title.

But Union can make a statement by causing an upset. Urs Fischer’s men are in a good form, with five wins from their last six Bundesliga matches.

Meanwhile, Bayern have had an indifferent start to the year, winning just two matches from their last six league games.

They are still the favourites for the match, though, as they are unbeaten in their last nine matches against Sunday’s opponents.

Best of the rest

Other games to look forward to this weekend include Freiburg’s clash with Bayer Leverkusen. Schalke take on VFB Stuttgart while Cologne host Wolfsburg. Meanwhile, Hertha Berlin welcome Augsburg.

Expert Predictions for Bundesliga game week 22

In-house betting expert Kolawole Babatunde gives the best predictions from each game in Bundesliga round 22 with odds from Bet9ja.

Mainz v Borussia M’dladbach - Both teams to score

Leipzig v Eintracht Frankfurt - Frankfurt to win or draw

Cologne v Wolfsburg - Over 2.5 goals

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund - Dortmund win

Hertha Berlin vs Augsburg - Both teams to score

Bremen vs Bochum - Bremen to win

Schalke vs Stuttgart - Draw

Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen - Freiburg to win or draw

Bayern Munich v Union Berlin - Bayern Munich to win

