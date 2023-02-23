Arsenal agree deal in principle to extend Bukayo Saka’s contract

Arsenal will get to keep Saka for a while longer

Reports coming out of England suggest that Arsenal have finally agreed a deal in Principle to tie down starlet Bukayo Saka for two extra years after his current deal expires in 2024.

Arsenal agree deal in principle for Saka

Arsenal correspondent, David Ornstein on Twitter publicised the rumoured agreement but mentioned that despite the agreement in principle, nothing had been officially signed yet.

Arsenal had been sweating over a new deal for Saka since his current deal expires in July 2024, and he could have been tempted by offers from other top clubs.

If Saka’s head had been turned by another club this summer, Arsenal would have been forced to sell Saka at a price well below his valuation or risk losing him in 2024.

This would have been the worst-case scenario for the Gunners, but they can put those fears to rest if they get an official signature on this agreement in principle.

Arsenal desperate to keep Saka

The English youngster has been well worth the trouble for Arsenal, and there’s scarcely an amount that Arsenal should consider too much for Saka.

The 21-year-old has been in superb form for Arsenal this season, contributing nine goals and eight assists in 23 Premier League games, propelling Arsenal to the top of the league and helping them in their quest for their first Premier League title since he was three years old.

Arsenal will be glad if they can keep Saka, seeing as he embodies the core Arsenal culture, having come through their academy, where he spent 10 years.

Related content