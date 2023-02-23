Arsenal agree deal in principle to extend Bukayo Saka’s contract

Arsenal will get to keep Saka for a while longer
Reports coming out of England suggest that Arsenal have finally agreed a deal in Principle to tie down starlet Bukayo Saka for two extra years after his current deal expires in 2024.
Arsenal agree deal in principle for Saka
Arsenal correspondent, David Ornstein on Twitter publicised the rumoured agreement but mentioned that despite the agreement in principle, nothing had been officially signed yet.
Arsenal had been sweating over a new deal for Saka since his current deal expires in July 2024, and he could have been tempted by offers from other top clubs.
If Saka’s head had been turned by another club this summer, Arsenal would have been forced to sell Saka at a price well below his valuation or risk losing him in 2024.
This would have been the worst-case scenario for the Gunners, but they can put those fears to rest if they get an official signature on this agreement in principle.
Arsenal desperate to keep Saka
The English youngster has been well worth the trouble for Arsenal, and there’s scarcely an amount that Arsenal should consider too much for Saka.
The 21-year-old has been in superb form for Arsenal this season, contributing nine goals and eight assists in 23 Premier League games, propelling Arsenal to the top of the league and helping them in their quest for their first Premier League title since he was three years old.
Arsenal will be glad if they can keep Saka, seeing as he embodies the core Arsenal culture, having come through their academy, where he spent 10 years.
Related content
14:30 - 21.02.2023
PREMIER LEAGUE Mohamed Elneny signs contract extension with Arsenal
Arsenal have announced that Mohamed Elneny has signed a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2024.
16:40 - 20.02.2023
PREMIER LEAGUE Ward-Prowse, Rashford headline team of the week.
A Pulse Sports XI of the most outstanding players from the Premier League game week 24
18:04 - 18.02.2023
PREMIER LEAGUE Manchester City slip up against Forest handing advantage to Arsenal
Pep Guardiola's side failed to keep pace with Arsenal as they drew 1-1 against Nottingham Forest.
17:42 - 18.02.2023
PREMIER LEAGUE 'We produced a very strong performance' - Arteta on the victory againt Aston Villa
Mikel Arteta praises his team after the 4-2 victory against Aston Villa for the strength of their character to fight back after going behind twice.
17:24 - 18.02.2023
PREMIER LEAGUE ‘That’s why it’s the best league in the World’ - Jorginho on Arsenal’s last gasp win
Jorginho finally won his first match with Arsenal in the 4-2 victory over Aston Villa
15:38 - 18.02.2023
PREMIER LEAGUE Arsenal show resolve to overcome Aston Villa threat
Two goals in extra time helped Arsenal to a difficult win over Aston Villa