Jake Paul and Nate Diaz promise violence in MMA and boxing crossover

Nate Diaz and Jake Paul are set for a massive MMA and boxing crossover.

In August, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star Nate Diaz will make his boxing debut against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Since quitting the UFC last year, Diaz, 37, who is regarded as one of the best boxers in mixed martial arts, has been heavily tipped to make the switch to the ring.

He faced Conor McGregor twice; the first time, in March 2016, he was submitted in two rounds; the second time, five months later, he was defeated by a majority decision.

American Diaz is 21-13 in the UFC and defeated Tony Ferguson via submission at UFC 279 in September to win his most recent fight.

Nate Diaz on Jake Paul

Paul's marketing firm Most Valuable Promotions cited Diaz as stating, "Besides Canelo [Alvarez] he's the biggest thang [sic] in boxing. I'm here to conquer that.

"I'm the king of combat sports and then I'm headed back to get my UFC belts."

Tommy Fury defeated Jake Paul in a battle of internet sensations,

Jake Paul on Nate Diaz

Paul, who is twenty-six years old, has seven professional fights under his belt since 2019 and has 20 million YouTube fans.

His first loss came in February when he lost a split decision to Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia, although he has important victories over Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley, two former UFC champions.

He said, "My last fight didn't end the way I wanted, but the result was the best thing that could have happened to my professional boxing aspirations.

"The world thinks I am vulnerable, when all I am is more focused than ever. My team wanted me to take an easy fight ... but that's not how I am built."

Paul hyped the fight on his official social media platforms telling fans to expect a funeral.

Along with the poster was a message that said, "August 5th we commemorate the funeral for Nathaniel Diaz as we send him in casket back to Dana.

"Refreshments will be provided at the service. Black Tie Attire."

Paul is scheduled to fight Diaz, which means the proud YouTuber won't be facing boxing legend Mike Tyson this year.

