Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and Oleksandr Usyk set for mega heavyweight showdown

Saudi Arabia to host heavyweight super series involving Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, and Oleksandr Usyk.

There is a heavyweight super series in negotiations to be held in Saudi Arabia this year.

According to Talksport, the Middle East aim to continue its interest in staging the biggest fights that boxing has to offer.

There were reports that Saudi Arabia could not host the undisputed heavyweight title showdown due to religious commitments from Ramadan.

The undisputed showdown between Ukranian professional boxer, IBF, IBO, WBA, and WBO title holder Oleksandr Usyk against British superstar and WBC champion Tyson Fury collapsed recently.

Usyk and Fury were unable to reach an undisputed fight agreement Usyk explains the collapse of the undisputed fight was because Tyson Fury was trying to play him.

However, according to the report by Talksport, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is still interested in an undisputed title fight.

Despite the negotiations ongoing, both fighters must retain their titles and will face new challenges in a super series.

Joshua, Wilder, Fury, and Usyk set for Super Series

Speaking on the Talk Boxing podcast Simon Jordan revealed the plans for the super series.

He explained that is why British professional boxer of Nigerian descent Anthony Joshua decided after defeating American contender Jermaine Franklin, he would not return in August but December.

Jordan also explained the format for the super series explaining that Joshua takes on American professional boxing star Deontay Wilder in the first fight.

Usyk and Fury settle their undisputed battle with all the heavyweight belts on the line in the second fight.

Then the winner from both fights will face off in a final eliminator to end the debate as to who is the greatest of this era.

Malik Scott says Deontay Wilder will end Anthony Joshua in three rounds. Malik Scott says Deontay Wilder will end Anthony Joshua in three rounds.

He said, “I wanted to talk about the landscape of what is likely to be happening in the heavyweight division. Because there’s a lot of things going around…

“There’s a lingering observation and, I suppose rumour, that’s seeded I think in some substance – that there is a series of fights being arranged in the Middle East that involve Fury, Usyk, Joshua and Wilder.”

“Three fights being made which is Fury vs Usyk, Wilder vs Joshua and the two winners of those fights meeting again in the Middle East for the ultimate showdown.

“That would align with the dynamic of the reasons why Anthony Joshua isn’t fighting until December.”

This, together with Deontay Wilder's refusal to negotiate with Andy Ruiz Jr., his mandated opponent, and Anthony Joshua's recent declaration that he won't fight until December instead of July as had been promised, has led Jordan to assume that a tournament is in the works.

Even though supporters would be thrilled about the opportunity, the logistics would be considered unrealistic, especially given that the champions and contenders listed have, for the most part, continuously failed to come to agreements over the years.

Fury is expected to return against Andy Ruiz while Usyk faces WBA mandatory Daniel Dubois next.

Related content