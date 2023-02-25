Tsegay misses on WR as Asher-Smith, Hodgkinson, and Gourley storm to British records in Birmingham

Report on the World Athletics Indoor Tour meeting in Birmingham, where Gudaf Tsegay and three other British athletes shone at the meet.

Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay agonisingly missed out on erasing Genzebe Dibaba's indoor 3000m World Record (WR) by 0.09s as she raced to the second-fastest time in history at the final leg of the World Athletics Indoor Tour in Birmingham.

She went to the British city intending to erase her fellow countrywoman's record but fell short, speeding to a Personal Best (PB) of 8:16.69, behind the WR of 8:16.60.

What a final lap from Gudaf Tsegay 🇪🇹 in the women's 3000m 👀



She misses out on the world indoor record by 0.09 😳

Fellow Ethiopian Mizan Alem was second in 8:31.20, while Germany's Koko Klosterhalfen was third in 8:35.14

The indoor 1500m WR holder and World 5000m Champion will take solace that her time is the second fastest in world history and can try again in another meet.

Three British athletes storm to National Records

Spurred by her home crowd, Keely Hodgkinson lowered her own 800m NR of 1:57.20, with a new world-leading and British record of 1:57.18. Catriona Bisset was second in 1:59.83, while Isabelle Boffey ran a PB of 2:00.25 for third.

Just @keelyhodgkinson 🇬🇧 improving on her own national 800m record in front of a home crowd at the #WorldIndoorTour Final in Birmingham 😎

It is the third time she's going under the 1:58s mark in 2023, and will focus on winning the European title next week.

Neil Gourley smashed Josh Kerr's indoor 1500m record of 3:32.86 with a blazing time of 3:32.48. Only Jakob Ingebrigsten has gone quicker in 2023.

Are you not entertained? 😳



British record for @Neil_Gourley in the men's 1500m 🔥

Finally, in the women's 60m, Dina Asher-Smith ran a blistering 7.03s to erase her British record of 7.04s in the qualifying heat.

So smooth 🚀 @dinaashersmith 🇬🇧 improves own her own British record in the heats of the women's 60m in Birmingham 🙌

She would later claim victory in the final with a time of 7.05s. Daryll Neita finished second with 7.13s, Destiny Smith-Barnett in 7.15s, and Shericka Jackson fourth with a season's best time of 7.18s.

Holloway remains unbeaten in the 60m Hurdles

Grant Holloway remains the master of running 60m Hurdles, as the American sped to a massive world-leading time of 7.35s, ahead of Daniel Roberts with 7.47s and Roger Iribarne in 7.58s.

How to win the #WorldIndoorTour Final in the 60m hurdles ft. @Flaamingoo_



7️⃣.3️⃣5️⃣ world lead 🚀

Only he, Colin Jackson, and Dayron Robles have gone quicker than that time, and he remains unbeaten in the event since 2014.

In the men's 400m final, Jereem Richard won in 45.74s, Vernon Norwood was second in 45.94s, and Jack Raftery third with a time of 46.66s.

Meanwhile, the men's long jump final saw Marquise Dendy take victory with a distance of 8.28m on his lastt attempt, Tajay Gayle runner-up with 8.13m, and William Williams third also over the 8m distance in 8.03m.