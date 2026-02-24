Tshepiso Masalela Disqualification in Poland Sparks Controversy Amid Noah Lyles Gesture Comparison

Tshepiso Masalela was disqualified after committing an unsportsmanlike gesture in Poland, sparking debate and comparisons to a similar celebration by Noah Lyles.

Botswana's Tshepiso Masalela saw a career-best performance in the men's 1,500m in Poland turn to heartbreak after being disqualified for an unsportsmanlike gesture just moments after crossing the finish line.

Competing at a World Athletics Indoor Tour event in Toruń on Sunday, Masalela delivered a powerful final lap to narrowly defeat France's Azeddine Habz.

His winning time of 3:32.55 not only secured the victory but also established a new Botswana national indoor record.

Tshepiso Masalela's Performance Disqualified

However, the celebration was short-lived. Officials disqualified the 26-year-old, citing a "gun" gesture he made toward Habz in the final metres of the race.

The ruling invoked Rule TR 7.1 of the World Athletics competition regulations, which pertains to improper or unsportsmanlike conduct.

As a result, Masalela's time, the third-fastest men's indoor 1,500m in the world this year, was annulled. The win, along with the associated prize money, was awarded to Habz, who had finished with a time of 3:32.56.

Reports indicate that Masalela's coach, Caster Semenya, lodged a protest against the decision, but it was ultimately rejected. The initial complaint that led to the disqualification is believed to have been filed by Habz's team.

Fred Kerley and Co Criticise Official’s Ruling

The decision immediately ignited a fierce debate online among fans and athletes. Many, including former world 100m champion Fred Kerley, criticised the ruling as overly severe. "[You] gotta get the old heads [away] from the sport to have some fun," Kerley posted on social media.

Former Canadian Olympic sprinter Anson Henry shared a similar view, saying, "These rules are killing the sport."

Critics of the disqualification were quick to point out apparent inconsistencies in how such gestures are officiated. American sprinter Noah Lyles used a similar celebration after his 200m victory at the 2022 U.S. Championships without penalty.

Likewise, British runner Charles Hicks faced no repercussions for a comparable gesture at the 2023 Stanford Invitational.

The discrepancy highlights the subjective nature of officiating in athletics. With hundreds of internationally certified officials enforcing rules at various meets, interpretations of what constitutes "improper conduct" can differ, especially for actions not explicitly defined in the rulebook.