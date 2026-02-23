Ferdinand Omanyala Reveals How Athletes Can Make More Money Beyond the Track

Africa's fastest man has advised athletes on how to improve their branding and visibility to increase their earning opportunities.

Africa's fastest man, Ferdinand Omanyala, has challenged Kenyan athletes and sports bodies to improve their self-presentation and event marketing to attract more corporate sponsors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a panel discussion on sports tourism, experts agreed that Kenya's sports sector has yet to capitalise on its full potential due to significant structural and marketing shortcomings.

The conversation, part of NTV's "Fixing the Nation" morning show, was broadcast live from the Karen Golf and Country Club, host of the Magical Kenya Open.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ferdinand Omanyala, the African 100m record holder, stressed that an athlete's conduct off the track is crucial for securing sponsorships. He advised that a positive public image is paramount for building a successful brand.

Ferdinand Omanyala Advises Athletes on How to Make Money

"Branding extends far beyond the finish line," Omanyala stated. "Companies today are looking at what you do outside your field of play. How do you interact with the fans after a race, win or lose? People want to see if you appreciate them and the value of their tickets."

The sprinter also highlighted the importance of education in making sound investment decisions. Drawing from his own experience, Omanyala explained that his education has enabled him to market himself effectively, articulate his ideas in discussions, and engage confidently with sponsors across different cultures.

His strategy has paid off, with Ferdinand Omanyala securing sponsorship deals with global brands like Adidas, Visa, and Toyota, while also investing in real estate and the money market.

Advertisement

Advertisement

June Chepkemei, CEO of the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB), echoed this sentiment. "We want to encourage our sportsmen and women to look beyond the pitch," she said.

"What else can you do when you are not competing? Can we use you to market the country? These are other avenues that can make sports lucrative and contribute significantly to the economy."

Marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge stands as a prime example of an athlete who has become a major brand, attracting numerous sponsors and serving as a tourism ambassador for Kenya.

Peter Gacheru, a communication and sports marketing consultant, urged sports federations to package their events more attractively for the tourism sector.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"As sports organisers, we need to do more to position ourselves as properties that the tourism industry can benefit from," he noted.

On his part, Barnaba Korir, vice president of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya, called for a shift in how sports are perceived in the country.