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'Mr. Infantino has helped our continent' – Samuel Eto'o tells African countries to back embattled FIFA president

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:46 - 02 September 2026
Samuel Eto'o | Imago
Cameroon legend and FECAFOOT president Samuel Eto'o has backed FIFA president Gianni Infantino
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Samuel Eto'o has called on African football nations to support FIFA president Gianni Infantino, arguing that the Swiss-Italian administrator has played a major role in accelerating the continent’s football development.

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The Cameroon Football Federation president believes Infantino’s expansion of the World Cup has also given African nations greater opportunities to compete on the global stage.

Eto'o backs Infantino amid UEFA tensions

Speaking to French outlet L'Equipe, Eto'o praised Infantino’s impact since taking charge of FIFA.

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"President Gianni Infantino has changed football. Mr. Infantino has helped our continent. He has helped our federations develop much more quickly, and we have to recognise that. We should support him for everything he has achieved so far," the former Cameroon captain said.

Eto'o’s comments come as tensions between FIFA and UEFA continue to grow, with European football’s governing body challenging several of Infantino’s policies.

The Cameroonian believes African nations have a different perspective because of the financial challenges facing many of their football associations.

"When you see some federations with budgets of 150,000 euros, how can they compete against the big countries?" he said. "We will never be able to have the same perception of things as the big countries."

More World Cup places strengthen Africa's case

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Eto'o also pointed to the expanded World Cup as evidence of Infantino’s impact on African football.

"He has given opportunities to nations that had never had the chance to take part in the greatest tournament of all, the World Cup," he added.

Africa had nine direct places at the expanded 48-team tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States, compared with five at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The former Barcelona and Inter Milan striker also argued that greater financial resources could help African countries retain more elite talent.

"If we in Cameroon had the possibility of relying on a budget of $20 million or $40 million per year, of course we would have had players like (Kylian) Mbappe and (Aurelien) Tchouameni," he said.

Infantino is set to seek re-election at the FIFA Congress on March 18, 2027, and Eto'o believes African football should remain firmly behind him.

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"UEFA is an important confederation for FIFA. It contributes enormously to football, but it should not be considered the only or the most important confederation," he concluded.

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