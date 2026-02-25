Advertisement

Prediction of The Day 25-02-2026

Adesoji Michael
Adesoji Michael 12:28 - 25 February 2026
Bet of the day by PulseSports
FREE EXPERT TIPS
Betting tips for Today
TIMELEAGUEFIXTURESTIPSBET
16:00 YTH Atletico Madrid v Maccabi Haifa Home 2UP BET NOW
21:00 UCL PSG v Monaco Home 2UP BET NOW
21:00 UCL Real Madrid v Benfica Over 1.5 BET NOW
21:00 UCL Juventus v Galatasaray Istanbul Home 2UP BET NOW
20:00 SPL Al-Najma v Al Nassr Club Away 2UP BET NOW
20:45 ENG Norwich v Sheffield Wednesday Home 2UP BET NOW
21:00 ENG Stoke City v Oxford United Home win or draw BET NOW
20:45 ENG Sheffield United v Coventry City Home over 0.5 BET NOW
STAR MATCH OF THE WEEKEND

Juventus vs Galatasaray: Historic Osimhen goal sends Cimbom to Round of 16 after extra time drama
Football
25.02.2026
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating with Inigo Martinez || Image credit: Al Nassr Zone
Football
25.02.2026
Al Najma vs Al-Nassr: Ronaldo scores, ex-Barcelona star hits brace as Faris Najd return to first place
Real Madrid vs Benfica: Vinicius dances again, ends Eagles Champions League run
Football
25.02.2026
Raphael Onyedika: Beautiful girlfriend of Super Eagles star stuns in sultry lace ensemble
Lifestyle
25.02.2026
Wrexham celebrate Super Eagles goalkeeper after major milestone
Football
25.02.2026
Messi explains how he rejected Spain to play for Argentina
Football
25.02.2026
