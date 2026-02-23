‘Manager’s dream’ - Carragher hails Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi

Jamie Carragher has hailed Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi as a “manager’s dream” after his standout display in Fulham’s 3-1 win over Sunderland.

Former Liverpool defender and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has showered praise on Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi, describing the Nigerian midfielder as a “manager’s dream” following his influential performance for Fulham.

Alex Iwobi sealed his performance with a stunning chip.

Iwobi was instrumental in Fulham’s 3-1 victory over Sunderland, contributing both a goal and an assist to help his side return to winning ways.

What Carragher said

Carragher highlighted Iwobi’s versatility and work rate, insisting that the midfielder’s technical ability often goes unnoticed.

“For me, he’s one of those players who can play different positions, he’s a manager’s dream, especially a Marco Silva dream,” Carragher said during his post-match analysis.

“He’s every manager’s dream, the quality he’s got is underrated and it’s not spoken about much”



“He’s every manager’s dream, the quality he’s got is underrated and it’s not spoken about much,” he added.

The former England international pointed to Iwobi’s impact in the game, delivering an assist from a corner and later adding a composed finish to seal the victory.

“Physically, he’s absolutely fantastic. The quality he shows, an assist from a set piece and a lovely finish as well, this quality he’s got is actually underrated. We don’t maybe speak about it enough,” Carragher added.

Carragher also underlined the strong relationship between Iwobi and Fulham manager Marco Silva, who previously signed him at Everton before bringing him to Fulham.

“This is a guy who spent a lot of money to bring him from Arsenal to Everton. He then took him from Everton to Fulham. He’s a huge fan and you can understand why,” he explained.

Iwobi’s performance has further strengthened his importance in Silva’s setup this season, with consistent displays in midfield helping Fulham push for a strong league finish.