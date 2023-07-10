Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Super Eagles legend Yakubu Aiyegbeni celebrates with daughter to dismiss calls of arrest by Nigerians 13 years after World Cup miss

Super Eagles of Nigeria legend Yakubu Aiyegbeni is back among the trends on social media.

Yakubu rose to the top of social media trends after a post about the crop of talented Super Eagles strikers.

The post included several top strikers, past and present, asking a question about the preferences of the fans.

Start two. Bench two. Trash two. pic.twitter.com/09vr4s91Kk — Omo Kogi (Yagba)🦅🦍 (@Oladapomikky1) July 8, 2023

Nigerians call for arrest of Yakubu Aiyegbeni 13 years after World Cup miss

A Twitter user took a post by the Naija Footballers that included images of Victor Osimhen, Rashidi Yekeni, Obafemi Martins, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, Odion Ighalo, and Emmanuel Emenike.

The user then asked the audience to Start two, Bench two, and Trash two.

All six players were among the trends on social media, and several users on Twitter picked their preferences.

Yakubu was the name that received the most backlash of all the six strikers.

In the last Group B match of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, Yakubu was the attacking leader of the Nigerian Super Eagles side against South Korea at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

2010 FIFA World Cup and the reason for Yakubu's criticism

Nigerian football fans are still stuck on Yakubu's performance in one of the games at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles needed to defeat South Korea in order to qualify for the round of 16 after losing 1-0 to Argentina and 2-1 to Greece.

Yakubu Aiyegbeni celebrates 40th birthday with daughters

Yakubu Aiyegbeni was the recipient of a pass from Ayila Yussuf that was sent through the South Korean defense.

Yakubu pushed the ball wide of the left post after the pass connected with his foot four yards from the open goal.

Nigerians football fans are yet to forgive the striker 13 years after for the miss.

Yakubu shows off daughter to ward off criticism

Yakubu took to his official social media platforms to show off his daughter.

In an elevator picture, The Yak posed along with his daughter Kayla, unbothered by criticism from Nigerian football fans.

Yakubu is now retired and ranked among the greatest strikers in Premier League history.

The Yak, despite criticism, has 21 goals in 58 appearances in the Green and White and is among Nigeria's all time top scorers.

Now retired, Yakubu features in Charity and Legends games when called upon.

