‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

Stefanie Ladewig celebrated Mother's Day with a heartfelt message on social media.

Stefanie Kim Ladewig, the German girlfriend of Super Eagles' Victor Osimhen, took to social media to mark Mother's Day, expressing gratitude for her one-year-old daughter, Hailey True.

Ladewig, a 23-year-old lifestyle influencer of Cameroonian descent, shared a touching message alongside a photo with her daughter on Instagram, saying, "Thank you Hailey for making me your Mommy."

Credit: Instagram story/kimstefaniie

This heartfelt post follows Ladewig's recent tribute to her late mother, commemorating her 50th posthumous birthday.

Stefanie Ladewig and Victor Osimhen’s relationship

Victor Osimhen and his girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig at the Red Carpet of the AIC Awards | Credit: Instagtam

Stefanie Ladewig's journey into the public eye has been marked by personal loss and newfound love. Since the tragic passing of her mother in December 2018, Ladewig found solace in her relationship with Napoli star Victor Osimhen, 25.

Victor Osimhen took to his official social media platforms to announce his daughter is now one year old |Photo Credit: Instagram/Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen and his daughter | Imago

Their relationship has since evolved into a family unit with the arrival of their daughter, Hailey True, in 2022.

Africa's most valuable footballer, Victor Osimhen, is pictured holding his daughter Hailey True ahead of Napoli vs Sampdoria/photo via Getty Images

Stefanie Ladewig, Victor Osimhen and their child || Stefanie Kim Ladewig/via Instagram

Stefanie Kim Ladewig | Credit: Instagram

Despite the increased scrutiny that accompanies high-profile relationships in the football world, Ladewig and Osimhen have chosen to shield their private life from the media spotlight.

Pulse Sports reports that Ladewig's social media following has surged from just over 2,000 to more than 5,000 followers on Instagram over the past seven months since details of her relationship with Osimhen came to light.