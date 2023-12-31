'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

Stefanie Ladewig reminded fans of her beauty with her latest post on social media.
Victor Osimhen has been turning heads not just for his prowess in scoring goals but also for his romance with his German girlfriend, Stefanie Kim Ladewig.
The couple, known for their low-profile relationship, surprisingly went public more than three times already this year.
The 23-year-old German of Cameroonian descent was present when Victor Osimhen took home the biggest prize at the Italian Footballers’ Association (AIC) Awards earlier this month, before heading to Morocco with the Super Eagles star to receive his CAF Player of the year award days later.
09:39 - 05.12.2023
Victor Osimhen and his stunning girlfriend serve ‘Couple Goals’ at Red Carpet of AIC Awards
Osimhen was flanked by his German girlfriend as he picked up the Italian Footballer of the Year Award.
16:51 - 27.12.2023
Victor Osimhen displaces Alex Iwobi to become Highest-paid Nigerian Footballer of 2023
Victor Osimhen will finish 2023 as the highest-paid Super Eagles star following his new bumper contract with Napoli.
Stefanie Ladewig: Victor Osimhen's girlfriend stuns in last Instagram post of 2023
The beautiful Wag recently took to social media to flaunt her beauty before the end of the year.
Stefanie shared a captivating snapshot on her Instagram, adorned in an exquisite red dress, as she captioned: ‘Red hot Chilli pepper ‘
The post garnered reactions from fans and followers as one user commented: In Yoruba, “ata rodo”
Before another wrote: ‘Perfect woman
A third comment read: ‘Beautiful’
Earlier, Pulse Sports reported Victor Osimhen marked his 25th birthday in Lagos in the company of colleagues and friends, which included Super Eagles luminaries Kenneth Omeruo and Victor Boniface, alongside Super Falcons stars Asisat Oshoala and Michelle Alozie.
09:26 - 30.12.2023
Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again
Victor Osimhen's night out with Oshoala, Alozie, and Super Eagles companions amidst Napoli's continuing struggles.
Notably, his partner, Stefanie, was absent from the celebration this time, opting to remain in Italy to celebrate her best friend's birthday.
Osimhen and Stefanie Ladewig have been in a relationship for more than three years.
The couple have a one-year-old daughter Hailey True.
Since the start of their relationship, Stefanie has embraced Nigerian culture with open arms, and her Instagram posts often reflect her vibrant and multicultural life.