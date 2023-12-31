'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

Stefanie Ladewig reminded fans of her beauty with her latest post on social media.

Victor Osimhen has been turning heads not just for his prowess in scoring goals but also for his romance with his German girlfriend, Stefanie Kim Ladewig.

Victor Osimhen and his girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig at the Red Carpet of the AIC Awards | Credit: Instagtam

The couple, known for their low-profile relationship, surprisingly went public more than three times already this year.

The 23-year-old German of Cameroonian descent was present when Victor Osimhen took home the biggest prize at the Italian Footballers’ Association (AIC) Awards earlier this month, before heading to Morocco with the Super Eagles star to receive his CAF Player of the year award days later.

Stefanie Ladewig: Victor Osimhen's girlfriend stuns in last Instagram post of 2023

The beautiful Wag recently took to social media to flaunt her beauty before the end of the year.

Stefanie shared a captivating snapshot on her Instagram, adorned in an exquisite red dress, as she captioned: ‘Red hot Chilli pepper ‘

Stefanie Kim Ladewig | Credit: Instagram

The post garnered reactions from fans and followers as one user commented: In Yoruba, “ata rodo”

Before another wrote: ‘Perfect woman

A third comment read: ‘Beautiful’

Earlier, Pulse Sports reported Victor Osimhen marked his 25th birthday in Lagos in the company of colleagues and friends, which included Super Eagles luminaries Kenneth Omeruo and Victor Boniface, alongside Super Falcons stars Asisat Oshoala and Michelle Alozie.

Osimhen with Kenneth Omeruo in Lagos. (Photo Credit: Doctor Craze/Snaps)

Notably, his partner, Stefanie, was absent from the celebration this time, opting to remain in Italy to celebrate her best friend's birthday.

Osimhen and Stefanie Ladewig have been in a relationship for more than three years.

Victor Osimhen of Napoli poses with his girlfriend Stefanie Kim Ladewig, and daughter Hailey True following Napoli's 2022-23 Scudetto triumph

The couple have a one-year-old daughter Hailey True.

Since the start of their relationship, Stefanie has embraced Nigerian culture with open arms, and her Instagram posts often reflect her vibrant and multicultural life.