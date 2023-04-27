Israel Adesanya vows to beat South African Dricus du Plessis until he turns black

Nigeria vs South Africa: Israel Adesanya vows to take revenge on Dricus du Plessis for Usman and Ngannou.

Israel Mobolaji Adesanya, a Nigerian-New Zealand professional mixed martial artist, has his next target firmly in his sights.

Dricus du Plessis made a bit of a stir with his remarks on African champions prior to his final fight against Derek Brunson at UFC 285 last month.

Before defining what an African champion will be like when he wins the Middleweight championship, Du Plessis questioned whether any UFC belts had ever visited Africa.

The comments irritated former UFC Welterweight Kamaru Usman and current Middleweight kingpin Adesanya, despite the fact that both were born in Nigeria.

Adesanya is now expected to take a break to recover before a return later in the year.

Adesanya will now, however, have to wait and hope that du Plessis defeats Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 this summer in order to get a crack at Du Plessis he regards as "Stillknocks."

Israel Adesanya on Dricus du Plessis

Adesanya made the remarks about Dricus du Plessis on his official YouTube account with an episode titled Ramble, Young Man Ramble.

Adesanya explained why he wanted the fight to be in South Africa where Du Plessis is from.

He said, “I tried to do the fight in South Africa, but apparently it might not work.

“But again, I told UFC President Dana White, You guys beat COVID before any other big sporting league got on the field or on the court, you guys did that. You can do anything.

"I still believe they can. I want to do it in South Africa or somewhere in Africa. [du Plessis] thinks they’re going to have his back.

"It’s only the product of him that’s going to have his back. He doesn’t understand who I am.

Israel Adesanya had harsh words for South African contender Dricus Du Plessis

“Like I said, he’s created division. I don’t like that. He didn’t have to do that. He didn’t have to do that. You don’t understand, I’m here now. I’m going to f—k this guy up. I’m going to torture this guy.

“You don’t have to create division. This is not the time for that s—t.

"You could have definitely got the fight without talking all that s—t. Well, be careful what you wish for. You got what you want. He’s next. I’m going to f—king beat him until he’s black.”

Since entering the Octagon in October 2020, Du Plessis has performed flawlessly.

Du Plessis, who is currently riding a seven-fight winning streak (five of them in the UFC), is ranked comfortably at No. 6 in the Middleweight division.

He has won every fight during this run aside from his unanimous decision victory over Brad Tavares in July 2022.

Adesanya, meanwhile, recently recaptured his position as the division's champion after knocking out Alex Pereira at UFC 287 earlier this month.

Related content