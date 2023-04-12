Israel Adesanya explains tactics to defeat Alex Pereira

'He's got a big head bro' - Israel Adesanya breaks down victory Alex Pereira.

New Zealand professional mixed martial artist of Nigerian descent Israel Mobolaji Adesanya has described his victory in the main event of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 287.

Adesanya reclaimed the UFC Middleweight title by defeating Brazilian professional mixed martial artist Alexsandro Pereira on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

In their first meeting, which happened at a kickboxing match in Shenzhen back in 2016, Pereira won by unanimous decision over Adesanya.

In their second fight, which happened in 2017 at a kickboxing event in Sao Paulo, Pereira achieved a knockout.

The Nigerian flag was on display as Israel Adesanya reclaimed the UFC Middleweight title from Alex Pereira

At Madison Square Garden in New York in November of last year, Pereira defeated Adesanya to win the UFC Middleweight championship.

Victory for Adesanya against Pereira in Miami was not just to return to the top of the Middlweight division but get revenge against a difficult rival after seven years.

Israel Adesanya breaks down victory against Alex Pereira

The Last Style bender took to his official YouTube account to give fans details on the victory against Pereira.

He started off with his ring walk to the octagon as the challenger. Adesanya explained why he was embraced his family on his way.

He said, "I want to grab all the energy I could because I knew you guys would give me so much energy.

"So I'm gonna tap in I'm gonna tap in just can't stay too long if I stay too long."

It took Adesanya just two rounds to get revenge against Pereira at UFC 287

Israel Adesanya on Alex Pereira's physique

Adesanya then broke down Pereira's walk out to the cage explaining that he has massive features but sheds so much weight to stay in the division.

He then went on to state that Pereira is a tough opponent and will be tough for the rest of the contenders in the division.

Adesanya added, "He's got a big head bro it's big features long legs his hips are like where my abdomen is.

"Good luck to the next one they're gonna see how easy it is.

"Take him down that's like the best thing you can do but if you want to stand if you want to stand with this guy good luck good luck, he's got a body type Built For Fighting."

Israel Adesanya explains knockout

Adesanya explained that he posed a massive threat to Pereira by switching stances, his footwork and ability to connect.

He revealed that the secret to victory was being able to use the octagon space well and willingness to engage in trading shots when required.

He further stated that to get the knockout he had to make sure that Pereira was able to feel comfortable attacking him.

Adesanya closed out the analysis by saying, "I gave him so much problems he tried footwork just Superior

"I try to brawl I want to brawl, Escape guys trying now I was like oh

"It got so comfortable I want him to feel comfortable throw a reckless abandonment

"I wanted him to get comfortable so he thinks I'm a punching bag now oh I can just tee off.

"I'm not all these other guys who fight with bro I'm not these other blood clots."

Israel Adesanya had harsh words for South African contender Dricus Du Plessis

Background

Adesanya since the last fight has started there won't be a trilogy fight as Pereira has to face other contenders in the middleweight division.

Adesanya was elated at the press conference following a massive victory in Miami.

He however had harsh words for South African contender Dricus Du Plessis who earlier questioned his authenticity as an African.

Despite the fact that Adesanya did not specifically mention Du Plessis during the press conference, it was extremely evident who he was talking about.

Du Plessis, a middleweight in the UFC, claimed to be a more true African than Adesanya and the "Three Kings," Francis Ngannou and Kamaru Usman.

He said, “I don’t wanna give this n**** clout. “I don’t. I wanna whoop his ass so bad. I wanna whoop his ass so bad.

"I wanna do it in South Africa, or Nigeria, but he’s got to do work, he’s got to do something, show me something, so I can whoop that ass and I can show you history.

“I’ll remind you, because you got to choose your words wisely when you speak on people that have come before you, people that paved the way for you.

"You gotta pick your words wisely. You wanna try and be a big boy – I want be with the big boys. Go choose your words wisely, but I don’t wanna give him no clout.

“But if he does work and, and, I pray to God, he keeps winning, I will gladly drag his carcass across South Africa.”

Although Adesanya declined to name his next opponent, the rising Du Plessis provides the champion with a straightforward narrative.

