Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig has shared a new photo of herself on social media as she looked stunning.
Stefanie Ladewig, the girlfriend of Nigerian player Victor Osimhen, is without a doubt one of the most attractive Wags in the country.
17:10 - 23.08.2023
The 22-year-old German has been the partner of the Napoli star for more than three years, and the two have a daughter named Hailey True.
Stefanie posted a photograph where she flaunted her beautiful look for her social media fans to admire.
Stefanie Ladewig's photo/Fans reaction
Stefanie Ladewig who is one of the beautiful Wags of the Super Eagles stars shared a new snap on Instagram showing her beauty.
Stefanie was putting on a brown gown and standing inside a building when the picture was taken. Her skin shone clearly against the backdrop colour of the structure, which had a touch of gold to complement the colour of her gown.
She added a caption with the photograph, saying, "If you can't live longer, live deeper."
A lot of her fans and followers admired the snap and made complimentary comments on how beautiful she looks.
One of her fans commented saying, "Stunning 😍"
Another said, "Oh baby 😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥."
Another fan said, "Beautiful girl 😍😍😍👏👏👏."
Another replied, " Most beautiful of them all ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."