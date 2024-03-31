Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star names the 3 songs she MUST listen to before every game

Michelle Alozie has listed three songs that motivate her before a football match.

Super Falcons fan-favourite Michelle Alozie has given fans a peek into her pre-game routine, disclosing the three essential songs that fuel her energy before hitting the pitch.

In an exclusive interview with Electrolit, where she serves as an ambassador, Alozie unveiled her go-to tracks, before lacing up her boots and stepping out on matchdays.

The 26-year-old Houston Dash star named "Advice" by Mr. Eazi, "Drankin n Smokin" by Future and Lil Uzi Vert, and "Oceans" by renowned gospel group Hillsong as the musical trifecta that gets her game-ready.

From pitch to playlist: Alozie's sporting and musical influence

Michelle Alozie | Credit: Instagram

Alozie's revelation comes amid her continued rise as a one of the most influential figures in Nigerian women's football.

She was also recently called up by coach Randy Waldrum for the Paris 2024 Olympics qualifying matches against South Africa’s Banyana Banyana.

Renowned not only for her skills but also for her striking presence, Alozie is widely considered the ‘sexiest Nigerian female footballer alive’, commanding attention both on and off the pitch.

Pulse Sports earlier reported that she is also one of the highest-paid Super Falcons players in 2024.