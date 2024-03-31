Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star names the 3 songs she MUST listen to before every game

Michelle Alozie has listed three songs that motivate her before a football match.
Super Falcons fan-favourite Michelle Alozie has given fans a peek into her pre-game routine, disclosing the three essential songs that fuel her energy before hitting the pitch.
In an exclusive interview with Electrolit, where she serves as an ambassador, Alozie unveiled her go-to tracks, before lacing up her boots and stepping out on matchdays.
The 26-year-old Houston Dash star named "Advice" by Mr. Eazi, "Drankin n Smokin" by Future and Lil Uzi Vert, and "Oceans" by renowned gospel group Hillsong as the musical trifecta that gets her game-ready.
09:31 - 26.03.2024
SUPER FALCONS Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees
The sexiest Super Falcons star confessed she was forced to do one thing ahead of Nigeria’s Olympic qualifying fixture against South Africa.
07:28 - 31.03.2024
Alozie's Houston Dash overpowers Oshoala's Bay FC as Nigerian sisters clash in NWSL
Oshoala and Alozie are expected to join the Super Falcons camp for the Olympic Games qualifiers against South Africa's Banyana Banyana.
From pitch to playlist: Alozie's sporting and musical influence
Alozie's revelation comes amid her continued rise as a one of the most influential figures in Nigerian women's football.
She was also recently called up by coach Randy Waldrum for the Paris 2024 Olympics qualifying matches against South Africa’s Banyana Banyana.
Renowned not only for her skills but also for her striking presence, Alozie is widely considered the ‘sexiest Nigerian female footballer alive’, commanding attention both on and off the pitch.
Pulse Sports earlier reported that she is also one of the highest-paid Super Falcons players in 2024.
15:27 - 24.03.2024
Fashion icon Michelle Alozie misses battle of the sisters against Uchenna Kanu
It was a head-to-head battle between Super Falcons duo Michelle Alozie and Uchenna Kanu in the NWSL.
12:50 - 27.02.2024
Super Falcons: Michelle Alozie makes Nigerians happy with selfies
Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie makes Nigerians happy with selfies after win against Cameroon.
15:11 - 16.02.2024
Nigeria's Alozie boosts grassroots with generous kit donation in Lagos
Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie says she is blessed to be a blessing to others after donating kits to Nigerians in Lagos.