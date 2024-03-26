Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

The sexiest Super Falcons star confessed she was forced to do one thing ahead of Nigeria’s Olympic qualifying fixture against South Africa.

Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie recently shed light on an adjustment she’s had to make to her lifestyle ahead of Nigeria’s crucial Olympic qualifying fixture against South Africa.

Alozie, a fan-favorite known for her stunning looks and one of the highest-paid Super Falcons players, took to her official Snapchat channel to share her experience.

The 26-year-old Houston Dash star, who enjoys a significant following both on and off the field, showcased her trimmed nails with a playful caption: "I had to cut my nails before African refs make me cut them before warm up."

Alozie’s revelation offers a glimpse into some of the preparations athletes undergo, even in seemingly minor aspects of their game.

Coach Waldrum sticks to familiar faces in squad selection ahead of Paris Olympics qualifies against Banyana Banyana

As the Super Falcons prepare to take on South Africa in the upcoming Olympic qualifying fixture, head coach Randy Waldrum has made strategic choices in assembling his squad.

While the squad features established names such as wing-back Michelle Alozie, midfielders Christy Ucheibe and Halimatu Ayinde, and forward Gift Monday, it also reflects Waldrum's commitment to continuity and cohesion by retaining key players who bring both talent and experience to the team.

With the first leg scheduled for April 5th at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, and the return leg set for April 9th at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria, every player's contribution – both on and off the pitch – will play a pivotal role in securing victory for the most successful national team in the history of African football.