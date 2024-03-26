Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

The sexiest Super Falcons star confessed she was forced to do one thing ahead of Nigeria’s Olympic qualifying fixture against South Africa.
Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie recently shed light on an adjustment she’s had to make to her lifestyle ahead of Nigeria’s crucial Olympic qualifying fixture against South Africa.
Alozie, a fan-favorite known for her stunning looks and one of the highest-paid Super Falcons players, took to her official Snapchat channel to share her experience.
The 26-year-old Houston Dash star, who enjoys a significant following both on and off the field, showcased her trimmed nails with a playful caption: "I had to cut my nails before African refs make me cut them before warm up."
Alozie’s revelation offers a glimpse into some of the preparations athletes undergo, even in seemingly minor aspects of their game.
15:27 - 24.03.2024
Fashion icon Michelle Alozie misses battle of the sisters against Uchenna Kanu
It was a head-to-head battle between Super Falcons duo Michelle Alozie and Uchenna Kanu in the NWSL.
19:35 - 25.03.2024
Asisat Oshoala and Mercy Akide: Super Falcons of Nigeria Legends Team Up in America
Super Falcons of Nigeria legends Asisat Oshoala and Mercy Akide team up in America.
Coach Waldrum sticks to familiar faces in squad selection ahead of Paris Olympics qualifies against Banyana Banyana
As the Super Falcons prepare to take on South Africa in the upcoming Olympic qualifying fixture, head coach Randy Waldrum has made strategic choices in assembling his squad.
While the squad features established names such as wing-back Michelle Alozie, midfielders Christy Ucheibe and Halimatu Ayinde, and forward Gift Monday, it also reflects Waldrum's commitment to continuity and cohesion by retaining key players who bring both talent and experience to the team.
With the first leg scheduled for April 5th at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, and the return leg set for April 9th at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria, every player's contribution – both on and off the pitch – will play a pivotal role in securing victory for the most successful national team in the history of African football.
14:17 - 25.03.2024
Paris 2024: Oshoala, Nnadozie & Ajibade lead killer Super Falcons squad for crucial South Africa clash
Nigeria's Super Falcons led by Rasheedat Ajibade, Asisat Oshoala and Chiamaka Nnadozie will face South Africa in a winner-takes-all clash for a spot in the Paris 2024 Olympics.
12:50 - 27.02.2024
Super Falcons: Michelle Alozie makes Nigerians happy with selfies
Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie makes Nigerians happy with selfies after win against Cameroon.
15:11 - 16.02.2024
Nigeria's Alozie boosts grassroots with generous kit donation in Lagos
Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie says she is blessed to be a blessing to others after donating kits to Nigerians in Lagos.
11:58 - 15.02.2024
'This is Love' - Michelle Alozie 'Sexiest Super Falcons star' says after receiving Valentine's Day gift worth over ₦1,000,000 from Rahman Jago
Michelle Alozie is feeling the love from Rahman Jago.