Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi could be the latest player from Europe’s top five leagues to ply his trade in Saudi Arabia’s Professional League.

The Saudi Pro Lague, backed by the country’s Private Investment Fund (PIF) is on a mission to sign the best players from Europe’s top leagues.

Ronaldo, Benzema join Saudi Arabia's football movement

Former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo kicked off the movement when he joined Al-Nassr last year before Karim Benzema followed suit this summer.

Karim Benzema signs for Al Ittihad

The likes of N’golo Kante, Ruben Neves, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly and Riyad Mahrez are also closing in on a move to the league.

Ndidi on Al-Shabab's radar

Ndidi could now follow the same path, with reports linking him with a move away from his current club, Leicester City.

According to Saudi journalist Ahmed Ragab, Al-Shabab have already had talks with the Super Eagles stars over a potential move this summer.

Although Ndidil has two years left on his contract with Leicester, his future remains uncertain following the Foxes’ relegation from the Premier League.

Leicester are expected to lose some of their key players after their relegation, which could see Ndidi depart the club he joined in January 2017.

Ndidi has been one of Foxes' best players since he joined in 2017, but his level dropped last season, no thanks to injuries and loss of form.

With Al-Shabab likely to spend a significant sum of money to sign Ndidi, Leicester may be tempted to cash in on the Nigerian.

