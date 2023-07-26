Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

The Super Falcons are set to be without two key players for their all-important clash against Australia on Thursday.

Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala could miss Nigeria’s FIFA Women’s World Cup clash against Australia at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday morning.

Oshoala featured in Nigeria’s opening game of the tournament against Canada last Friday but could be absent when Randy Waldrum’s women take on the Maltidas on Thursday.

Oshoala a doubt for Super Falcons clash against Australia

The Barcelona star reportedly picked up a knock after she was taken off in the match against Canada, and faces a race against time to be fit for the clash against Australia.

Asisat Oshoala against Canada

Although Oshoala did not have the best match against Canada, her potential absence will be a blow for the Super Falcons in their quest to cause an upset against the co-hosts.

The Barcelona star is still arguably Nigeria’s biggest threat and will cause problems for Australia’s defence.

Oparanozie, Ajibade and Halimatu to return

Oshoala is not the only player set to miss the game against Australia. Deborah Abiodun will also not be available for the game after she picked up a red card in the final moments of the match against Canada.

However, the good news for Nigeria is that Rasheedat Ajibade and Halimatu Ayinde, who both missed the clash against Canada due to suspension, are back for the game against the Maltidas.

Also, Desire Oparanozie is set to return after missing the first game due to an injury. The Super Falcons will edge closer towards qualifying for the round of 16 with a win on Thursday morning.

