Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

The Super Falcons are set to be without two key players for their all-important clash against Australia on Thursday.
Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala could miss Nigeria’s FIFA Women’s World Cup clash against Australia at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday morning.
Oshoala featured in Nigeria’s opening game of the tournament against Canada last Friday but could be absent when Randy Waldrum’s women take on the Maltidas on Thursday.
The Barcelona star reportedly picked up a knock after she was taken off in the match against Canada, and faces a race against time to be fit for the clash against Australia.
Although Oshoala did not have the best match against Canada, her potential absence will be a blow for the Super Falcons in their quest to cause an upset against the co-hosts.
14:14 - 23.07.2023
Asisat Oshoala: 3 reasons why Super Falcons star had a disappointing outing in Nigeria vs Canada
The Super Falcons began their Women’s World Cup campaign with a 0-0 draw with Canada, gaining their first point in Group B.
The Barcelona star is still arguably Nigeria’s biggest threat and will cause problems for Australia’s defence.
Oparanozie, Ajibade and Halimatu to return
Oshoala is not the only player set to miss the game against Australia. Deborah Abiodun will also not be available for the game after she picked up a red card in the final moments of the match against Canada.
16:30 - 24.07.2023
Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash
It is an early morning World Cup clash! Time and Where to Watch the Host Matildas of Australia vs Super Falcons of Nigeria 2nd World Cup game
However, the good news for Nigeria is that Rasheedat Ajibade and Halimatu Ayinde, who both missed the clash against Canada due to suspension, are back for the game against the Maltidas.
Also, Desire Oparanozie is set to return after missing the first game due to an injury. The Super Falcons will edge closer towards qualifying for the round of 16 with a win on Thursday morning.
