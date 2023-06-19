Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Nigeria Super Eagles manager Jose Peseiro has praised his players for fighting back against Sierre Leone but is not happy with the number of wasted opportunities to kill the game.

Super Eagles manager Jose Peseiro is not entirely a happy man despite watching his team survive a scare of Sierra Leone in the AFCONQ2023.

Peseiro has knocked his players for making the game against the Leone Stars a difficult one after a late drama gave Nigeria a 3-2 win in Monrovia on Sunday.

Kelechi Iheanacho was the hero as he came off the bench to score the decisive winner following excellent work from left-back Zaidu Sanisu in added time.

Super Eagles’ Peseiro rues missed chances

Nigeria started the game against Sierra Leone on a positive note and took a 2-0 lead inside the opening 32 minutes thanks to Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen.

However, despite creating more chances to add to the scoreline and kill off the match, the Eagles watched as their host fought back from two goals down to equalise 2-2.

Super Eagles of Nigeria have qualified for AFCON 2023

Iheanacho came on later to save Nigeria’s blushes in added time but Peseiro was not happy with how wasteful his team was especially in the opening half.

Speaking after the game, the Portuguese congratulated his players but was quick to point out that the Eagles created more chances but were only able to take two until the late winner.

“Our team has qualified, it was a hard match against a team that never gives up,” Peseiro said according to a video shared on Twitter.

“They fight to the final, like us. After 2-0, Sierra Leone did a fantastic job to the final.”

Victor Osimhen

“But i think the first half we created seven, eight opportunities but only scored two times and in the second half also.”

“We deserved to win but it was difficult,” he added.

Speaking further on the match and performance of his team, Peseiro could not stop talking about the profligacy of his side.

“Congratulations to Sierra Leone, they are sad of course, but they are sad because of it was an accident. Our match against Guinea-Bissau (in Abuja) was an accident. You create, you shoot 27 times, and they shoot three times. You create 12 opportunities and they won 1-0. It happens in football.”