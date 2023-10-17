Super Eagles boss Jose Peseiro delighted after ending winless run

Nigeria's Super Eagles defeated Mozambique to record their first friendly win since 2019.

Jose Peseiro has expressed delight after Nigeria's 3-2 win over Mozambique ended a five-year winless run in friendly games.

After the 2-2 draw against Saudi Arabia last Friday, the Super Eagles were desperate for a win against underdogs Mozambique.

𝐋𝐎𝐍𝐆-𝐒𝐎𝐔𝐆𝐇𝐓 𝐕𝐈𝐂𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘 💪🏽



The Super Eagles record their first win in int'l friendlies since March 2019!#MOZNGA | #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/qWQFTPF6Tb — Soar Super Eagles (@SSE_NGA) October 16, 2023

Peseiro on ending Super Eagles winless run

Going into this fixture, the Super Eagles were winless in 14 Friendly games, and after the victory, head coach Peseiro shared his thoughts.

“I am happy because after 15 matches, we have finally won a game,” Peseiro said after the game.

“We have not won a friendly game in the last five years. We have had eight defeats and seven draws but today, the result was good.”

Nigeria got their victory the hard way, going behind, before coming back thanks to goals fromTerem Moffi, Moses Simon, and Frank Onyeka.

