See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

Kante has drawn widespread praise on social media following his latest act of humility.

In a heartwarming moment captured by fans, N’Golo Kante became the centre of attention during Al-Ittihad’s Saudi Pro League clash against Al-Ahli.

The 33-year-old France international took a break from the action to tidy up the littered pitch.

As his team-mates paused for drinks, Kante began collecting scarves and plastic bags thrown onto the field by his own team’s supporters.

With Al-Ittihad leading 1-0 in the heated Jeddah derby, fans had tossed items onto the pitch as a delaying tactic, as reported by journalist Ben Jacobs.

Al-Ittihad fans threw hundreds of yellow and black flags on the field.



All the players took a drinks break. But Kante stayed on the field to clean up! 🧹 pic.twitter.com/ckvIXvdnH0 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) October 31, 2024

However, Kante perfectly illustrated his reputation for modesty, by diligently gathering the scattered items and placing them on the sidelines.

As the scene played out, fans online couldn’t help but commend the former Chelsea midfielder for his actions, contrasting his humility with that of Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr., who has been in the headlines since losing the 2024 Ballon d’Or to Manchester City’s Rodri.

Fans call for Kante’s Ballon d’Or after act of humility as Vinicius Jr. compared to ex-Chelsea star

Kante’s selfless gesture led to an outpouring of respect from fans across social media, with some even suggesting he deserved the Ballon d’Or based on this single act.

“He should have won the Ballon d’Or, one fan commented on X.

“Wow, N’Golo Kante is so humble,” another fan added.

Meanwhile, Vinicius, 24, recently made waves by choosing to skip the 2025 Ballon d’Or awards after learning he was not in the running for the top spot.

Fans were quick to draw comparisons, with one user commenting, “This is what they want from Vini.”

Another echoed this sentiment, saying, “See humility. How can you hate him?”

One other comment read: “Could never be Vini.”

Kante’s departure from Chelsea in 2023 left fans around the world missing not just his skill but his character.

An unplayable midfielder in his prime, one Chelsea supporter wrote nostalgically, “Sometimes I wish Kante stayed forever. He has everything you need in a human being and footballer.”

Kante continues to build his legacy, both on and off the pitch, with his quiet strength and sportsmanship.