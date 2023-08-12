Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

European giants Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are set to lock horns over Chelsea shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Spanish international Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea following the injury to Thibaut Courtois.

The 28-year-old who still holds the record for being the most expensive goalkeeper in history when the Blues signed him from Athletic Club in the summer of 2018 for €80 million, is expected to leave the club this window amid interest from two European giants, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

The race for Kepa's signature

Despite the exit of Ferland Mendy to the Saudi Arabia League and the arrival of a coaching staff that trusted him, Kepa's future at Stamford Bridge remained up in the air.

According to Relevo, he is of keen interest to former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, now at Bayern Munich, and the German tactician has pushed for his signature over the course of the transfer window.

Kepa Arrizabalaga completed his move to Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao to become the world's most expensive goalkeeper| imago images

However, it is believed Chelsea are uninterested in a permanent sale of the Basque shot-stopper, causing the deal to hit a snag.

Real Madrid want Kepa

As Pulse Sports reported, Los Blancos goalkeeper Courtois hurt his Anterior cruciate ligament in training, and he is set to be sidelined for seven to nine months.

And although Carlo Ancelotti claims to be confident in the Belgian's number two, Andriy Lunin, Los Merengues are said to be in the market for an additional body in the position.

According to the report from Relevo, Luis Llopis, the current goalkeeping coach of Real Madrid, is a fan of the former Athletic Club goalkeeper and has recommended his signing.

The Copa del Rey holders are said to have contacted Kepa's camp and share a similar desire with Chelsea for the transfer to be a loan move only.

Negotiations are said to still be on the way for a loan deal without a purchase option. It remains to be seen if the Bavarians enter the equation again with a different proposal.