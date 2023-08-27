Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Victor Osimhen scores again as Napoli continue their title defence with a win over Sassuolo.
Napoli continued their title defence charge in winning fashion thanks to goals by Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Di Lorenzo that helped them beat Sassuolo 2-0.
Napoli returned to the Diego Armando Maradona stadium for the first time since last season, and they treated their fans to a victory and a dominant display. Osimhen scored, and a fit-again Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is back dropping dimes.
As it happened
The Partenopei started brilliantly and had a few chances to go ahead before Victor Osimhen eventually gave them the lead in the 16th minute of the game.
Mateo Politano was kicked in the box, and although the referee waved play on, VAR intervened, upon review, the spot kick was awarded, and the Nigerian striker made no mistake firing past Andrea Consigli.
Sassuolo threatened an equaliser before the end of the first-half with a spate of chances, but the champions held firm and headed into the tunnel with a lead at hand.
The second-half was even more one-sided. Sassuolo came up for air in instances through failed offensive transitions, but other than that, Napoli camped them in their half.
The hosts were awarded a second penalty on the hour mark, and Osimhen allowed Giacomo Raspadori to take it, but the striker fired over the goal against his former team.
Kvaratskhelia came on in the 61st minute and immediately set up Lorenzo in the 64th to double Napoli's advantage.
The champions pressed to increase their tally, but poor finishing meant the game ended with a modest 2-0 scoreline.
Osimhen enters club 100
The Super Eagles ace's strike from the spot is his 62nd for Napoli, and the 100th in his top-flight club career.
According to TransferMarkt, he scored 20 goals in 36 games for Charleroi, 18 in 38 for Lille, and 62 for Napoli, taking his tally to 100.