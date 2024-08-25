Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Pulse Sports reveals a list of the most educated Nigerian footballers of all time, with some big names failing to make the cut.

As Nigerian football continues to shine on the international stage, it's worth noting that many players have pursued higher education alongside their sporting careers.

In this article, Pulse Sports reveals a list of the most educated Nigerian footballers who have made significant achievements both on and off the pitch.

REVEALED: Most Educated Nigerian footballers

Rasheedat Ajibade

Rasheedat Ajibade was Nigeria's best player against Brazil |Credit: Imago

Super Falcons star Rasheedat Ajibade currently plies her trade at Atlético Madrid in Spain.

She has represented Nigeria at various youth levels and the senior national team.

Ajibade holds two degrees alongside her footballer career.

She bagged her first in Accounting from Lagos State Polytechnic.

Her commitment to education is evident as she delayed her professional football career to pursue a second degree in Sports Psychology from Barca Innovation Hub, underlining her dedication to both sports and academics.

Sunday Oliseh

Sunday Oliseh is one of the most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh, is a former Nigerian midfielder who has played for clubs like Borussia Dortmund and Ajax.

Oliseh has also made significant contributions as a coach and commentator.

Oliseh obtained his first degree in Physical and Health Education from Lagos State University (LASU) and has since acquired several UEFA coaching licenses, enhancing his expertise in football management and coaching.

Seyi Olofinjana

Seyi Olofinjana is a former Nigerian midfielder known for his spells at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Cardiff City, and Stoke City.

Seyi Olofinjana is one of the most educated Nigerian footballers of all time | IMAGO

He also had a stint with Hull City.

Olofinjana has a degree in Chemical Engineering and has recently been appointed to a talent management role at Chelsea.

His educational background highlights his versatility and commitment to both football and academic excellence.

Taiwo Awoniyi

Taiwo Awoniyi is one of the most educated Nigerian footballers of all time | IMAGO

Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi, currently plays for Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

In September 2022, Awoniyi graduated with a degree in Business Management from Buckinghamshire New University in Wycombe, United Kingdom.

His academic achievements reflect his commitment to developing his career beyond football.

Michelle Alozie

Michelle Alozie of Nigeria | Getty

Michelle Alozie, a Super Falcons fan-favourite known for her stunning looks, currently plays for Houston Dash in the NWSL.

The 27-year-old has become a key player for the Nigeria women’s national team.

Alozie graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Molecular Biology from Yale University.

She works part-time as a cancer research technician at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, Texas, blending her passion for football with a significant contribution to medical research.

Justice Adokiye Amiesimaka

Adokiye Amiesimaka is one of the most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Adokiye Amiesimaka, is a former Nigerian footballer who played as a defender and was part of the Nigerian team that won gold at the 1980 African Cup of Nations.

He also participated in the 1980 Summer Olympics and the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Amiesimaka attended CMS Grammar School in Lagos and later studied law at the University of Lagos.

His legal background reflects his dedication to education and his role as a former Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice in Rivers State.

Sone Aluko

Sone Aluko is one of the most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Sone Aluko, a former Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, has played for various clubs, including Hull City and Reading. Aluko earned a degree in Business Management, showcasing his commitment to education alongside his football career.

He began his studies at the University of Tulsa in Oklahoma but had to transfer to Houston due to financial difficulties.

Despite the challenges, Aluko remained focused on his studies and graduated with a 3.6 GPA.

Aluko is currently a first-team coach at newly-promoted Premier League club, Ipswich Town.

Leon Balogun

Leon Balogun is one of the most educated Nigerian footballers of all time | IMAGO

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun currently plays for Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

Balogun is known for his strong defensive capabilities and his role in the Super Eagles.

Balogun graduated with a degree in Social Science from the Johannes Gutenberg University in Mainz, Germany.

Obafemi Martins

Obafemi Martins, renowned for his speed and goal-scoring ability, enjoyed a prolific career with clubs such as Inter Milan and Newcastle United.

Obafemi Martins is among the top scorers for the Super Eagles

The former striker also had a significant impact on the Nigerian national team.

After his playing career, Obagoal earned a certificate in Entrepreneurship in Emerging Markets from HarvardX, achieving a remarkable weighted grade summary of 98%.

This educational achievement highlights his entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to personal growth.

Kelechi Iheanacho

Kelechi Iheanacho is one of the most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho recently completed a transfer to Sevilla from Leicester City, having helped the Foxes gain promotion back to the Premier League.

Iheanacho is a regular feature in the Super Eagles squad.

‘Seniorman Kelz’ as he’s fondly called holds a degree in Business Marketing, reflecting his understanding of the commercial side of football, which complements his on-field skills.