Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has reaffirmed his superiority over Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah as Africa’s most valuable player in the World at the moment.

Nigeria Super Eagles and SSC Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has been named amongst other superstars with Mohamed Salah missing in the top 25 most valuable players list according to a report from Spanish media outlet Marca.

The latest ranking comes just weeks after CIES Football Observatory also ranked Osimhen as the player with the highest market value in Africa.

Victor Osimhen

Osimhen rated above Salah

The 24-year-old has been rated as the sixth most valuable player in the world per Marca.

Osimhen is Africa's most valuable star ahead of Mohamed Salah

In the report published on their website, the Nigeria Super Eagles striker is said to have a value of 120 million euros.

“Victor Osimhen, the Napoli striker, Serie A champion, raises his price to 120 million euros,” the reported said of Osimhen.

Osimhen has become a hero in Naples following an outstanding and historic campaign with his club Napoli.

Victor Osimhen is one of the most fashionable Nigerian footballers of the season

He was at the heart of everything good as Napoli ended a 33-year wait for Serie A glory last season.

The Super Eagles star had his most productive season in club football after leading the club to glory with 26 goals to his name.

Victor Osimhen with his Serie A best striker award.

The former LOSC Lille forward was also named as Serie A’s best striker, becoming the first-ever African in the league’s 125-year history to achieve the feat.

Osimhen also proved decisive as Nigeria booked a place in next year’s AFCON, with the striker leading the chart in the qualifiers with seven goals to his name.

Two of those goals were scored in Nigeria’s last outing against Sierra Leone.

Victor Osimhen was in his element for Nigeria against Sierra Leone

Haaland tops the list

Meanwhile, Manchester City star Erling Haaland headline the list of five players ahead of Nigeria’s Osimhen.

Erling Haaland is the most valuable player in the world at the moment.

Haaland is ranked at the top of the list with a value of 180 million euros.

Bukayo Saka in action for England

The City forward leads Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and British-Nigerian forward, Bukayo Saka, who is tied with Osimhen but ranked fifth with a value of 120 million euros.

