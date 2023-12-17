Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana is finally living up to expectations as an adequate replacement for Manchester United fan favourite David De Gea
In a goalkeeping masterclass that sent shockwaves through the footballing world, Manchester United's André Onana delivered a performance for the ages against Liverpool as the Red Devils held on for a 0-0 draw against their hosts.
Onana delivers goalkeeping masterclass against Liverpool
Manchester United's clash against Liverpool was a high-stakes encounter, especially for the Red Devils, who entered the match as underdogs, and Onana spectacularly rose to the occasion.
The Cameroonian goalkeeper showcased his shot-stopping prowess with a string of remarkable saves, denying Liverpool's relentless attacking force time and time again.
With a total of eight stunning saves to his name, Onana not only secured a crucial clean sheet but also etched his name alongside David de Gea in the record books.
Onana equals De Gea record
The standout statistic from Onana's heroic performance is his tally of eight saves against Liverpool. Each save was a testament to his reflexes, agility, and unwavering focus, keeping the opposition at bay and frustrating their attempts to breach the Manchester United goal.
In making eight saves without conceding a goal, Onana equalled a record previously held by Manchester United's legendary goalkeeper, de Gea, whom he replaced this summer.
The last time a United goalkeeper made such an impact was when De Gea produced 11 saves against Tottenham Hotspur in January 2019 in a 1-0 win for the Red Devils.
Onana coming into his own at Manchester United
After a difficult start to life at Manchester United, Onana appears to finally be fulfilling his potential as the Red Devils’ number one, and with more performances like the one against Liverpool, he could win over fans of the Red Devils who questioned his purchase.
The Cameroonian goalkeeper has helped Manchester United keep six clean sheets in the Premier League, which is one less than Arsenal and Newcastle, who have kept the most clean sheets in the league with seven.
