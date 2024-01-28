He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Alex Iwobi couldn't quite match the football brilliance associated with his Jay Jay Okocha lineage for the Super Eagles against Cameroon.

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi had Nigerians joking he could not possibly be Austin Jay Jay Okocha's nephew after what they perceived as a disappointing outing against Cameroon in the AFCON.

Nigeria booked a spot in the quarterfinals after a comprehensive 2-0 defeat of the Indomitable Lions, with Iwobi’s performance sparking debates on social media.

Iwobi and Super Eagles

Ademola Lookman was the star of the show after his brace helped Nigeria to get another one over against the Indomitable Lions in AFCON.

But during the game, Iwobi’s display, especially a notable chance to bury the game with three minutes to go, fell short of the expectations associated with Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha.

Alex Iwobi played from start to finish against Cameroon. (Photo Credit: Imago)

The former Everton man was played through on goal, with Nigeria leading 1-0, by the man of the match, but with just the goalkeeper at his mercy, the 27-year-old bizarrely miscued his shot wide from six yards.

The reactions were immediate as murmurs among fans quickly escalated to a broader conversation about whether Iwobi truly carries the genes of his illustrious uncle, Jay Jay Okocha.

Austin Jay Jay Okocha watched the explosive encounter from the VIP box at the Stade Felix. (Photo Credit: Sky Sports/X)

While Iwobi’s talent and potential have never been in doubt, the scrutiny intensified as fans dissected every move on the pitch given he started and finished the clash.

Fans took to social media platform, X.com, to express their frustrations and disappointment before Iwobi combined beautifully with Calvin Bassey to set up Lookman to seal the deal in added time with the second goal.

Here are some of the reactions to Iwobi’s outing against the Indomitable Lions at the AFCON 2023.

