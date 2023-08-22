OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

Manchester United announce that new signing Mason Mount is injured and is ruled out until next month.
Manchester United's midfielder Mason Mount has picked up an injury and will miss the Red Devils' clash against Nottingham Forest this weekend.
What happened
According to the club's website, the former Chelsea midfielder suffered an injury in Manchester United's loss at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.
16:25 - 16.08.2023
Gary Neville suggests where Mason Mount should play for Man United to improve
Manchester United legend Gary Neville berates Manchester United's midfield against Wolves, and suggests a new position for Mason Mount.
Mount was named in the starting lineup by Erik Ten Hag for the second consecutive league game, and he played until the 85th minute when he was subbed out for Facundo Pellistri.
Although the visitors dominated Tottenham in the first-half, which Mount was involved in, they failed to score and went on to suffer in the second half against a resurgent Spurs.
Pape Matar Sarr gave the hosts the lead in the 49th minute before an own goal by Lisandro Martinez gave them a 2-0 lead. Mount was subsequently subbed off for an expected superior offensive involvement from the young Uruguayan.
Mount's injury
Although he seemed fine upon coming off, the club's statement has now revealed that he is injured and will miss the visit of the Tricky Trees this weekend.
The club calls it a "small complaint," but it is expected that it will keep him out of action until at least the international break next month.
18:42 - 22.08.2023
Mason Greenwood: Manchester United misfit could get second chance with Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq
Mason Greenwood could be offered redemption with a move to Steven Gerrard's Al Ettifaq reportedly on the cards for him
18:20 - 22.08.2023
Manchester United target Benfica's Vlachodimos to compete with Onana
Manchester United are reportedly set to provide competition for Andre Onana with Benfica's Odysseas Vlachodimos.
Manchester United host Forest and travel to the Emirates to play Arsenal during that period.
Related content
18:42 - 22.08.2023
Mason Greenwood: Manchester United misfit could get second chance with Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq
Mason Greenwood could be offered redemption with a move to Steven Gerrard's Al Ettifaq reportedly on the cards for him
18:20 - 22.08.2023
Manchester United target Benfica's Vlachodimos to compete with Onana
Manchester United are reportedly set to provide competition for Andre Onana with Benfica's Odysseas Vlachodimos.
17:24 - 22.08.2023
Mourinho's Roma distance themselves from Manchester United outcast Greenwood
Serie A side Roma have reportedly indicated that will not be making a move for Manchester United outcast Mason Greenwood due to the scandal associated with the forward
21:00 - 21.08.2023
PREMIER LEAGUE Revealed: Why Man United's plans to reinstate Mason Greenwood were shelved
United were planning of reinstating Greenwood to the first team set up, but have been forced to withdraw their plans due to one reason.
18:04 - 21.08.2023
Manchester United's ₦56b bid for Kolo Muani turned down
Manchester United reportedly saw a huge bid for Frankfurt's Kolo Muani rejected.
15:47 - 21.08.2023
Manchester United give verdict on Mason Greenwood
Manchester United have officially sacked Mason Greenwood from returning to the first team and will no longer play for the Red Devils.
16:46 - 20.08.2023
Manchester United are the new Tottenham — Roy Keane
Manchester United legend berates the Red Devils over their performance against Tottenham.