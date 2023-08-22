OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

Manchester United announce that new signing Mason Mount is injured and is ruled out until next month.

Manchester United's midfielder Mason Mount has picked up an injury and will miss the Red Devils' clash against Nottingham Forest this weekend.

What happened

According to the club's website, the former Chelsea midfielder suffered an injury in Manchester United's loss at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Mount was named in the starting lineup by Erik Ten Hag for the second consecutive league game, and he played until the 85th minute when he was subbed out for Facundo Pellistri.

Although the visitors dominated Tottenham in the first-half, which Mount was involved in, they failed to score and went on to suffer in the second half against a resurgent Spurs.

Mason Mount in action for Man United - Photo Credit || Imago

Pape Matar Sarr gave the hosts the lead in the 49th minute before an own goal by Lisandro Martinez gave them a 2-0 lead. Mount was subsequently subbed off for an expected superior offensive involvement from the young Uruguayan.

Mount's injury

Although he seemed fine upon coming off, the club's statement has now revealed that he is injured and will miss the visit of the Tricky Trees this weekend.

The club calls it a "small complaint," but it is expected that it will keep him out of action until at least the international break next month.

Manchester United host Forest and travel to the Emirates to play Arsenal during that period.

Related content

FOOTBALL Mourinho's Roma distance themselves from Manchester United outcast Greenwood Serie A side Roma have reportedly indicated that will not be making a move for Manchester United outcast Mason Greenwood due to the scandal associated with the forward