Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

Nigeria fell to a 2-0 defeat against Mali after impressing against the Blacks Stars of Ghana

The Super Eagles of Nigeria returned to action on Tuesday night when they took on the Eagles of Mali in an international friendly.

Coach Finidi George was on a quest to further consolidate his claims as the best candidate to land the Super Eagles job on a permanent basis.

The Former Ajax forward had led Nigeria to a convincing 2-1 win over archrival Ghana on Friday in his first game in charge of the Super Eagles.

Returning striker Cyriel Desser put Nigeria in front from the penalty spot in the first half before Atalanta striker Ademola Lookman, who came on as a substitute, doubled the Super Eagles lead, finishing up a brilliant team goal.

However, there was enough time for Ghana to find a consolation goal, with Jordan Ayew pulling one back from the penalty spot in the 95th minute.

Finidi’s Super Eagles fail to impress against Mali

Optimism was high in the Nigerian camp, with many expecting Finidi-led Super Eagles to breeze past Mali - a team Nigeria has always had the upperhand against in recent years.

However, it was not to be, as Mali shocked the Super Eagles 2-0, with a goal in each half. El Bilal Toure put the Eagles in front in the 18th minute before Kamory Doumbia sealed victory with three minutes remaining.

In spite of the defeat, interim coach Finidi George has shown the brand of football he wants to play: free-flowing, expansive football - one that is quite popular among Nigerian fans.

The issue, however, is that Nigerian football lovers do not just want attractive football; they also want positive results.

The outcome in Stade de Marrakech, Morocco, would have been different if Rangers Cyriel Dessers and Nantes Moses Simon had taken their chances early on in the game.

Ademola Lookman, who came on as a late substitute, was also put through on goal, but a last-ditch tackle prevented the former Everton player from finding the back of the net.

Should Finidi continue as Super Eagles coach?

Finidi’s team lacked the services of first-choice striker Victor Osimhen; capable replacements like Victor Boniface and Taiwo Awoniyi were also missing due to injury.

This lack of quality options upfront was evident in the game as Finidi's side failed to trouble the Malian defence for long spells.

Alex Iwobi was brilliant in midfield again, but the defence was shaky as it was missing the regulars that starred for Nigeria at 2023 AFCON.

The team, unlike under Peseiro, strung many passes together, but the final one to cut the opponent’s defence open was always missing. On the few occasions when it came, both Moses Simon and Cyriel Dessers spurned the chance.

Finidi has managed NPFL side Enyimba to win the league, and he was also Peseiro’s assistant at 2023 AFCON where Nigeria finished runnersup.

Two friendly games aren't enough to judge coach Finidi George. I think he should be given time to prosecute the remaining World Cup qualifiers, and afterwards, the NFF can decide whether to make his appointment permanent or consider other options.