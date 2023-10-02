Napoli social media executive resigns amidst Osimhen TikTok saga

Following backlash from a recent TIkTok video involving Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, a Napoli social media executive has resigned from his role at the club

The aftershock of Napoli’s TikTok gaffe involving Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has continued, with a social media executive of the club being forced to resign his role.

Napoli’s TikTok gaffe comes back to haunt them

Napoli were forced to publish an explanation after a video appeared on the club’s official TikTok channel making fun of Super Eagles forward Osimhen’s penalty miss against Bologna.

The video was taken down following backlash, but the damage had already been done as the backlash threatened to spoil the relationship between Osimhen and the club.

However, despite scrubbing his Instagram page of images relating to Napoli, Osimhen reiterated his commitment to the club in a recent statement and defended the Naples club and people from accusations of racism.

Official Napoli TikTok account mocking Victor Oshimen with his penalty miss. 🇳🇬💔pic.twitter.com/Q1o30pexkQ — All Sportz 🏀⚽ (@Allsportztv) September 26, 2023

Napoli, on their part, have noted through their statement and manager Rudi Garcia that they had no intention of harming their own player, but this has not stopped the resignation of social media executive Alessio Fortino.

Napoli executive quits job amidst Osimhen saga

Fortino revealed on his Instagram account that he would be leaving Napoli, saying, “Today, after 805 days, my professional adventure with SSC Naples ends. For many this job would be comparable to a dream, for me it was simple daily reality: a reality built on commitment and fueled by the constant desire to learn and play.

“I cannot help but express my deepest gratitude to all the colleagues, collaborators, partners and supporters I’ve met along this long journey for making this experience so special.

“Leaving the company with a baggage of great memories and an excitement for the new adventures that lie ahead. Thanks again for everything and see you soon! Alessio.”

The reason for the executive’s resignation was not explicitly stated, but the circumstances surrounding his stepping down and its proximity to Osimhen’s statement in support of Napoli, insinuates that the two events are linked.

