Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Pulse Sports Nigeria's Naija Stars Abroad reviews the performances of Nigerian players led by Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Josh Maja.

After a brief break for the Euro 2024 and Paris 2024 Olympics, the Naija Stars Abroad series returns for Season 2 ahead of the new campaign across the world.

Several Nigerian players led by Victor Osimhen, Josh Maja, Kelechi Iheanacho, Cyriel Dessers and Maduka Okoye were the key talking points from the weekend's action.

Naija Stars Abroad: Osimhen, Maja, and Iheanacho feature

Napoli's new boss Antonio Conte continued to prepare his squad without star striker Osimhen, whose future at the club remains uncertain despite his desire to leave Naples.

While Osimhen was absent in Napoli’s laboured penalty shootout victory against Madena, his Super Eagles teammate Maduka Okoye stole the show, putting in a commanding performance as Udinese thrashed Avellino 4-0 in a pre-season friendly.

Victor Osimhen missed his first official game of the season for Napoli. (Photo Credit: Imago)

In England, it was the Josh Maja show as the EFL Championship kicked off at the weekend. The 25-year-old was the hero as West Brom defeated Queens Park Rangers 3-1, with Maja scoring a sensational hattrick.

Another Nigerian making waves is Cyriel Dessers, who continued to impress for Rangers. The striker opened the scoring in the Gers' 2-1 win over Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership for his first of the season in the league.

Cyriel Dessers celebrates his latest goal for Rangers. (Photo Credit: Rangers/X)

Across the continent, Toluwase Arokodare netted his second goal of the season to inspire Genk to a 3-2 victory against Raphael Onyedika’s Club Brugge in the Jupiler Pro League, while little-known Kazeem Olaigbe was also on target for Cercle Brugge in a big win against Beerschot VA.

Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey also enjoyed victory as Fulham concluded their pre-season with a comfortable 2-0 win against Hoffenheim.

Maja has now scored more goals in one game this season than he managed the whole of last season.

Super Eagles playmaker Iwobi was the man of the match after he supplied the assists for both goals scored by Emily Smith-Rowe and Adama Traore.

However, it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for Nigerians, as Chidera Ejuke and Kelechi Iheanacho endured a difficult day with Sevilla, who were beaten 4-1 by Liverpool at Anfield.

Alex Iwobi and Adama Traore after one of the goals.

Both are new arrivals at the LaLiga as free agents, but while Iheanacho endured a bad debut, his compatriot Ejuke came off the bench to assist Sevilla's consolation goal.

As the new season gets underway, the Naija Stars Abroad will be looking to continue their impressive performances and make their mark on the European stage.

Naija Stars Abroad: Player of the Week - Josh Maja!

