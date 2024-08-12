Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Pulse Sports Nigeria's Naija Stars Abroad reviews the performances of Nigerian players led by Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Josh Maja.
After a brief break for the Euro 2024 and Paris 2024 Olympics, the Naija Stars Abroad series returns for Season 2 ahead of the new campaign across the world.
Several Nigerian players led by Victor Osimhen, Josh Maja, Kelechi Iheanacho, Cyriel Dessers and Maduka Okoye were the key talking points from the weekend's action.
14:16 - 11.08.2024
It's nice - Super Eagles' Alex Iwobi in sweet mood after ending preseason with two chip-assists
Nigeria's Alex Iwobi is feeling sharp and ready for the new season after another monstrous outing for Fulham in their final game of preseason.
Naija Stars Abroad: Osimhen, Maja, and Iheanacho feature
Napoli's new boss Antonio Conte continued to prepare his squad without star striker Osimhen, whose future at the club remains uncertain despite his desire to leave Naples.
While Osimhen was absent in Napoli’s laboured penalty shootout victory against Madena, his Super Eagles teammate Maduka Okoye stole the show, putting in a commanding performance as Udinese thrashed Avellino 4-0 in a pre-season friendly.
In England, it was the Josh Maja show as the EFL Championship kicked off at the weekend. The 25-year-old was the hero as West Brom defeated Queens Park Rangers 3-1, with Maja scoring a sensational hattrick.
Another Nigerian making waves is Cyriel Dessers, who continued to impress for Rangers. The striker opened the scoring in the Gers' 2-1 win over Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership for his first of the season in the league.
Across the continent, Toluwase Arokodare netted his second goal of the season to inspire Genk to a 3-2 victory against Raphael Onyedika’s Club Brugge in the Jupiler Pro League, while little-known Kazeem Olaigbe was also on target for Cercle Brugge in a big win against Beerschot VA.
Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey also enjoyed victory as Fulham concluded their pre-season with a comfortable 2-0 win against Hoffenheim.
Super Eagles playmaker Iwobi was the man of the match after he supplied the assists for both goals scored by Emily Smith-Rowe and Adama Traore.
However, it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for Nigerians, as Chidera Ejuke and Kelechi Iheanacho endured a difficult day with Sevilla, who were beaten 4-1 by Liverpool at Anfield.
Both are new arrivals at the LaLiga as free agents, but while Iheanacho endured a bad debut, his compatriot Ejuke came off the bench to assist Sevilla's consolation goal.
As the new season gets underway, the Naija Stars Abroad will be looking to continue their impressive performances and make their mark on the European stage.
Naija Stars Abroad: Player of the Week - Josh Maja!
Related content
23:45 - 11.08.2024
Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through
Chelsea have reportedly prioritised landing Victor Osimhen after their move for Samu Omorodion fell through.
17:58 - 11.08.2024
Conte reveals why players are rejecting Napoli as they prepare for Osimhen's exit
Napoli manager tells reporters why they have only made few signings in the summer transfer window.
12:39 - 11.08.2024
Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win
Maduka Okoye kept a clean sheet in Udinese’s recent victory.
04:31 - 12.08.2024
Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear
Victor Osimhen appears condemned to move this summer as he risks becoming second choice to Romelu Lukaku at Napoli
10:06 - 11.08.2024
Super Eagles striker who wants more recognition for his ability on FIRE again
The Super Eagles striker continues to impress for his club after another goalscoring performance at the weekend.
08:30 - 11.08.2024
Osimhen misses Napoli's first official match as club director confirms Nigerian's transfer request
The Partenopei remain determined to sell Victor Osimhen this season and have excluded him from their team amidst the Super Eagles star's transfer request