Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye kept a clean sheet in Udinese’s recent victory.
Super Eagles of Nigeria goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is slowly becoming a cult-hero in Italy.
The Udinese goalkeeper was recently mobbed during his team’s recent victory in the 2024/25 Coppa Italia fixture.
Okoye kept another clean sheet for the Serie A side as they defeated Serie C side Avellino 4-0 at the Bluenergy Stadium on Friday, August 9.
13:54 - 10.08.2024
Maduka Okoye: Udinese reject transfer move for Super Eagles goalkeeper
Udinese have rejected every transfer move made by the Italian side Torino for Super Eagles' number one goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye.
Okoye mobbed by pitch-invader in Udinese’s Coppa Italia victory
During the game, an overzealous fan made his way to the pitch to get a hold of the German-born Nigerian goalkeeper and Okoye himself took to social media to recall the heartwarming moment.
Posting a footage of himself and the fan, Okoye, the most handsome Nigerian footballer, captioned on his Instagram stories: “more than a Game.”
Maduka Okoye’s resurgence and Super Eagles mission
Since signing for Udinese in the summer of 2023, the 24-year-old goalkeeper has enjoyed a tremendous growth in his career.
Having battled with injuries while at Watford, Okoye’a resurgence has seen him become the first-choice shotstopper for Udinese.
His string of impressive performances has also seen calls by pundits and fans to restore him back to contend for the Super Eagles no.1 position, currently occupied by Stanley Nwabali.
Pulse Sports earlier reported that Okoye also declared his intention to fight for his place in the national team, having been recalled to the Super Eagles by ex-head coach Finidi George, in place of Cyprus-based goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, for Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Benin Republic.
