Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Premier League leaders Liverpool have reportedly identified a Crystal Palace forward as the perfect replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Anglo-Nigerian Michael Olise has emerged as the main target for some Premier League giants, with Liverpool set to swoop on the talented winger.

Liverpool chase Eagles winger

The 22-year-old has been in excellent form this season for Palace across competitions.

Olise has scored five goals and assisted another in just nine matches this campaign for Palace in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace's Michael Olise | Imago

His form has seen him become a target for some top clubs, with Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool leading the race for his signature.

According to Football365, Olise is said to have a £60 million clause in his contract at Selhurst Park and Liverpool are planning to strengthen their attack in preparation for Salah’s possible departure with the Super Eagles-eligible playmaker.

Mohamed Salah – A Dynamic Force at Liverpool (Credit: Imago)

The side from Anfield is reportedly ready to meet his 60 million clause, with club legend, Salah, linked with a possible transfer to the Saudi Pro League.

Salah is still contracted to Liverpool until the summer of 2025 and has been inspirational and pivotal to the club’s rise to the top of the Premier League.

Michael Olise is regarded as one of the best right wingers in the PL. (Photo Credit: Imago)

The 31-year-old has scored 14 goals and provided eight more assists in 20 matches this season.

However, Klopp’s Reds will be without their main man for a couple of weeks as he heads on international duty with Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON.

