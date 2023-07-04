Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Erik ten Hag's priority target Mason Mount is close to completing his move from Chelsea to Manchester United after undergoing a medical at the club's Carrington training ground.

Manchester United agreed a total package of £60m for Mason Mount, who had entered the final year of his contract and felt undervalued by Chelsea's attempts to keep him at the club.

Mason Mount has completed medical tests as new Manchester United player at Carrington. 🔴✅ #MUFC



Contract until June 2028 plus option, confirmed. pic.twitter.com/0JYWJ5oRxU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2023

The Red Devils have agreed personal terms with Mount and after undergoing a medical, a club announcement is imminent. The 24-year-old will become United's first signing of the summer and will be expected to form part of a mouthwatering midfield three with Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes.

Ten Hag is expected to remain active in the market, with a new goalkeeper and striker, absolute necessities.

David De Gea is out of contract and both parties have so far failed to reach an agreement while the club remains keen on Inter Milan stopper Andre Onana.

Financial limitations have rendered moves for Harry Kane or Napoli's Victor Osimhen unrealistic but the Red Devils will press ahead with plans to sign Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund, who has emerged as a leading candidate to bolster the club's options up front.

