Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Premier League champions Manchester City are reportedly in talks with West Ham for midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

West Ham attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta is the subject of interest from Manchester City, with the champions ready to make a bid.

Paqueta to Manchester City?

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Pep Guardiola is a huge admirer of Paqueta and is pushing to bring him to the Etihad this summer.

More on Lucas Paquetá. Man City have approached West Ham with verbal discussion over £70m package, not enough 🚨🔵🇧🇷 #MCFC



Deal not easy but City will try again.



Guardiola, always been fan of Paquetá. Player keen after he picked Roc Nation Brazil as new agents recently. pic.twitter.com/GxF436ftKJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2023

West Ham do not want to sell the Brazil international and are expected to demand as much money as possible to countenance a sale.

Paqueta joined West Ham last summer after two successful seasons at Lyon where he scored 21 goals and provided 13 assists in 80 games for the French club.

Walker snubs Bayern Munich, set to stay at Manchester City

CROSSFIRE: Victor Osimhen Vs Erling Haaland? Who are you signing for your team and why? As usual, Tunde and Tosin argue out who is their preferred striker. Victor Osimhen or Erling Haaland?

Related content