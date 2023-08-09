Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Premier League champions Manchester City are reportedly in talks with West Ham for midfielder Lucas Paqueta.
West Ham attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta is the subject of interest from Manchester City, with the champions ready to make a bid.
Paqueta to Manchester City?
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Pep Guardiola is a huge admirer of Paqueta and is pushing to bring him to the Etihad this summer.
West Ham do not want to sell the Brazil international and are expected to demand as much money as possible to countenance a sale.
Paqueta joined West Ham last summer after two successful seasons at Lyon where he scored 21 goals and provided 13 assists in 80 games for the French club.
