Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami refuse to lose after booking a ticket to another cup final against Cincinnati in the US Open Cup.
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami have reached another cup final after a remarkable win against FC Cincinnati in the US Open Cup.
Inter booked a place in the final after a 5-4 win over Cincinnati in their semi-final clash at the TQL Stadium on Thursday morning.
10:02 - 20.08.2023
Ronaldo vs Messi: NBA superstar and Nigeria's Giannis settles GOAT debate
Giannis Antetokounmpo was live to watch his Nashville SC take on Cristiano Ronaldo's rival Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami in the MLS Leagues Cup.
Messi assisted two of the goals as Miami came from 2-0 down to force a penalty shootout following a 3-3 draw after extra time.
Cincinnati vs Inter Miami: Messi remains undefeated
Inter came into the US Open Cup semis as the favourite after Messi inspired them to the Leagues Cup final last week.
However, the legendary Argetine playmaker and his Inter teammates were forced to dig deep for the win as their hosts Cincinnati made it a worthy semifinal showdown.
04:50 - 20.08.2023
Messi makes history as Inter Miami beats Nashville on penalties to win Leagues Cup
Messi becomes most decorated football player ever, wins his 1st title in the MLS as Inter Miami beat Nashville on penalties
Cincinnati started the brightest and did not take long to break the deadlock courtesy of Luciano Acosta’s 16th minute strike which gave them the lead at the break.
Brandon Vazquez doubled the advantage for the hosts after the break before they let the comfortable lead vanish after the hour mark.
Messi kicked off the impressive comeback for Inter when created the chance that Leonardo Campana finished off to half the deficit in the 68th minute.
Both players combined again to make it 2-2 in added time, with Messi the provider again and Campana the scorer, to force extra time.
06:05 - 20.08.2023
Giannis vs Messi: Nigerian Freak does Ronaldo's SIU celebration as his Nashville side loses on penalties to Inter Miami
Nigerian Freak Giannis Antetokounmpo does Ronaldo's SIU celebration to support his Nashville side but Messi has the last laugh as Inter Miami wins on penalties.
Inter finally took the lead for the first time in the game when Josef Martinez made it 3-2 three minutes into extra time.
However, Cincinnati did not come to admire Miami and Messi as Yuya Kubo’s late stunner ensured the tie will go into penalties which Inter eventually won with goalkeeper Drake Callender the hero once again.
What the win means
Inter Miami will feature in another cup final just four days after seeing off Nashville SC on penalties to lift the Leagues Cup.
Messi became the most decorated player ever after the Leagues Cup win took his tally to 44 titles.
However, the US Open Cup semi-final proved to be a tough one the 36-year-old and his Inter mates.
After digging deep for the win, Messi fans have taken to social media to celebrate with a clear message.
