Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi may be facing punishment after his actions in the aftermath of the club's 2-0 victory over New York Red Bulls.

Lionel Messi scored the second goal in Inter Miami's 2-0 win over New York Red Bulls on his MLS debut but the Argentine superstar refused to speak with reporters after the game.

Messi violates MLS' regulations

Lionel Messi remains unbeaten with Inter Miami after another win. (Photo Credit: Inter Miami/X)

Messi's decision not to talk to reporters is in violation of MLS regulations after Miami spokeswoman Molly Dreska said after the match that Messi was not being made available to reporters.

Dan Courtemanche, MLS's executive vice president of communications, said before the game that Messi, like all players, was required to be available to media after games.

It is unclear what the sanction might be and it remains to be seen if the MLS deem his actions deserving of a sanction at all.

