Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Funny video surfaces online showing Lionel Messi's wife seemingly mistaking Jordi Alba to be her husband.

What happened

A video gained traction online today, showing what looked like post-match celebrations after Inter Miami's win over Nashville in the Leagues Cup.

Lionel Messi's arrival has impacted the course of the Miami-based club's history, as they have gone nine games unbeaten since his arrival, which included a triumph in the Leagues Cup.

Lionel Messi and his wife Antonella - Photo Credit || The Sun

The cameras unavoidably panned on the wife of the show's star, and she was involved in what looked like a case of mistaken identity.

Antonella was seen in the video advancing towards an individual, which turned out to be Jordi Alba.

Antonella thought Jordi Alba was Messi 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hRoDwBtP0Q — Sara 🦋 (@SaraFCBi) August 26, 2023

The Argentine, who seemed to be gunning for a moment of affection with the individual she was approaching, however, retracted as the pair got closer, opting for a casual meeting of arms.

The incident has gotten quite a number of laughs on social media, as it seems Antonella mistook Alba for Lionel Messi.

Messi converts Tennis star to Inter Miami follower

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi's exploits in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami continue to marvel fans and casuals alike as he scores a brilliant goal on his MLS debut.

Young Tennis star Coco Gauff is the latest to be struck by the Messi magic, as she reacted in awe to the goal.

Gauff is currently preparing for her first Grand Slam glory at the US Open. She will be hoping to better her last year's quarter-final finish in the same competition and her best-ever Grand Slam finish in 2022 at Roland Garros, where she lost in the final to Iga Swiatek.

The American still had time to gush over Messi's goal against New York, confessing that she had gotten on the Inter Miami train.