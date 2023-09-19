Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Harry Kane has stood behind England teammate Harry Maguire, who he believes has been scapegoated in recent times despite being "one of the best defenders in England history"
Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane has called for an end to the scrutiny of international teammate and namesake Harry Maguire, who the former Tottenham captain believes is being treated unfairly.
Kane wants more respect for Maguire
Kane, who moved to Bayern Munich from Tottenham, is set to come up against Maguire’s Manchester United in the first game of the UEFA Champions League, although the defender will miss the match due to injury.
England’s top scorer and former Tottenham captain, Kane, went to great lengths to stand up for Maguire, who has faced increasing criticism, even by his own fans, which national team manager Gareth Southgate described as “an absolute joke” following the latest incidents.
Kane was speaking at the pre-match press conference before the Bayern Munich versus Manchester United game when he was asked about Maguire’s current plight, and he replied, "He has come under some really unnecessary scrutiny. He has probably been scapegoated a little bit in terms of the way the team [Manchester United] have gone over in recent times.
Kane backs Maguire to bounce back from slump
Kane also supported Maguire, who he described as a close friend and a hard worker, making a shocking claim about the Manchester United centre-backs being one of the best defenders in the England national team’s history.
"He's a really good friend of mine, a great guy, and a really hardworking professional,” Kane said, continuing, “From an England point of view, he is one of our best defenders in recent times.
"I'd go as far to say as one of the best defenders in our history of our country in an England shirt.
The Bayern Munich striker also backed Maguire to come back stronger from his current situation, saying, "It's part of our game now. It's part of football. You're scrutinised all over social media but knowing him, all he'll want to do is work harder, improve, get better, and stay focused.
"We're fully behind him as a national team. I know the coach [Gareth Southgate] came out, and backed him fully. There is always going to be noise around players."
Maguire’s injury means that he will not get to face Kane in the UEFA Champions League just yet, and with his current form differing significantly from that of Kane, who is on fire with five goals and two assists in seven games for club and country, the Manchester United defender will be happy to sit this one out.
