I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants to renew his Al-Nassr contract until 2027 to keep himself in competitive shape for the 2026 World Cup.

Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo set his sights on participating in the 2026 World Cup; hence, he wants to renew his contract with Al-Nassr until 2027, according to reports.

Ronaldo, 38, joined the Saudi Arabian club in December last year and has thrived so far, staving off talks of a decline with his 25 goals and eight assists in 30 games for the Faris Najd.

Ronaldo wants to be at the next World Cup

Ronaldo’s reduced prominence for the Selecao at the last World Cup, in which he was relegated to the bench for important matches with PSG’s Goncalo Ramos favoured over him, opened up the possibility of him retiring after the disappointing tournament.

However, he showed no signs or desire to stop, and the Portugal captain, since the end of the tournament, has regained his importance under new manager Roberto Martinez.

With his career rival Lionel Messi having clinched the World Cup title in Qatar as well, Ronaldo is said to desire giving it one more go.

Ronaldo asks for contract renewal

According to football journalist Ali Al-Harbi, the former Real Madrid star has told the club hierarchy he wants his contract extended until 2027 when he will be 42.

“Cristiano Ronaldo informed the management of the Saudi #النصر club before travelling to the Portuguese national team camp that he wants to renew his contract until the beginning of 2027,” Al Harbi said on X.

“Cristiano wants to play in the 2026 World Cup while he is a player for Al-Nassr Club, and then he will announce his retirement from football.”

Ronaldo will be 41 when the 2026 World Cup, hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, comes around, but according to this report, he believes he will remain in adequate physical condition for the tournament.

