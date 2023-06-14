I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted to struggling to adapt to the extreme heat in Saudi Arabia after joining Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr after his turbulent Manchester United exit has admitted that he struggled to adapt to the weather when he first arrived in Saudi Arabia.

The heat in Saudi Arabia can hit extreme levels, sometimes even crossing the 40-degree centigrade mark, which forces training sessions to be held in the evenings.

Ronaldo on Saudi weather

"The biggest difference I have found in Saudi is obviously the heat and adapting schedules to train later in the day when it is cooler," he said to LiveScore. "But I have really gotten used to that now.

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old has revealed he could own a football club when he retires from the game.

"I don't rule out becoming a club owner," Ronaldo told reporters during an event in Madrid for his new bottled water business venture.

"It's something I thought about a few years back. I probably would like to own a [football] club. I'm at the end of my career, two to three years maximum."

